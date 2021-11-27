By offering the YT Industries Jeffsy Core 2 in five sizes from S to XXL, in both 29n and 27.5in wheels, YT certainly can’t be accused of cutting corners. One way that bike brands rescue costs is to limit the number of available frame sizes. Not YT. Additionally, YT employs two different chainstay lengths, where the XL and XXL get 5mm longer rear ends to help balance weight distribution as the length of the front ends increase.

YT Industries Jeffsy Core 2 review

Sizing isn’t just about fit, however – it also impacts handling. So while we’re more than comfortable riding the L or XL Jeffsy, the shorter-reach and chainstay length on the size L makes the bike dart in and out of turns more readily. The BB height of the Jeffsy shouldn’t be ignored either. In the low setting it measures 328mm, which is 10mm lower than the Privateer, so while the Jeffsy is the shortest size L in the direct-sales category, it’s still remarkably stable as any of the best full suspension mountain bikes, as that 10mm reduction in BB height has a much bigger impact on stability than, say, a 10mm increase in reach.

Suspension

The 29in Jeffsy boasts 150mm travel, but we suspect that’s only true of the largest sizes with the longer stays, as our test bike only delivered 140mm travel. It’s quality, not quantity that counts however, and YT’s four-bar suspension delivers a plush, active ride that easily smoothes out hits, both big and small. Yes, you trade some pedalling efficiency, but because the suspension is so supple you can run less shock sag to claw back some urgency. Also, with the three-position compression lever on the Fox Float DPX2 shock, firming up the rear suspension for the steepest ascents is an absolute doddle. Yes, the Core 2 sports the older DPX2 shock, not the latest Float X, but its performance is still first- rate as YT totally nailed the shock tune.

Up front, the 150mm-travel Fox 36 Performance fork gets all of the latest friction-reducing tech, including the new floating axle that allows for better alignment of the lowers and the bypass channels on the back of the lower legs to help keep the bushings and seals lubricated. A less-obvious upgrade is the addition of detents to the compression dial of the GRIP damper, making it much less likely to change setting when brushed by some bracken.

Components

YT’s Postman dropper deserves a special mention as the lever action is effortlessly light. And because the cable clamps at the lever, not the post end, keeping it running smoothly should be painlessly straightforward. The SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle is also first-rate and while the genuine ODI lock-on grips are a nice touch, they are a little thin for bigger hands. We loved the firm lever feel of the SRAM G2 brake and because YT has fitted 200mm rotors front and rear there’s no shortage of braking power. Unfortunately, it doesn’t translate fully to stopping power as YT has also fitted faster-rolling dual-compound Maxxis Minion DHR II tyres. And while this is fine on the rear, as the suspension is so supple, the Jeffsy is crying out for a softer 3C Maxx Terra option up front and would definitely benefit from the tougher EXO+ casing to improve puncture resistance out back.

Performance

If we had to use one word to describe the YT Jeffsy Core 2, playful would be our first choice. It’s also effective, capable and agile. All good traits in a trail bike then. And while it’s not the most efficient at pedalling, it retains good traction up and down as the suspension is unimpeded by chain forces. There are limitations, though: rubbing your heel on the non-driveside stays is a bit of pain, and then there’s that harder-compound front tyre. So while there’s no disputing the ride quality of the Jeffsy Core 2, the overall weight and specification aren’t as competitive as the Vitus or Canyon.

Verdict One ride on the Jeffsy and you’ll be instant best buddies. With lively, active suspension, it really is the life and soul of any party, no matter how rowdy it gets. And like any social butterfly, the Jeffsy adapts effortlessly to every situation and riding style. Best of all, because it’s available in five frame sizes and both wheel sizes, everyone is included in the fun. All of those options come at a price however, so while there’s no disputing the performance of the Jeffsy Core 2, the specification on this entry-level model dulls in comparison to its rivals.