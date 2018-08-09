Voodoo Canzo (2018) review

Voodoo has three full suspension bikes. The Munster at £850, the Voodoo Canzo at £1,000 and the Zobop at £1,250. All three use the same 140mm alloy frame.

Yep, it’s only the parts adorning each bike that change.

Voodoo Canzo review

The model we’re testing here is the mid-range Canzo. The stealth back frame isn’t as sleek as the Jamis Dakar A2 or Polygon Siskiu D5, but it still has some neat features like internal routing for a dropper seat post and the new 141mm Boost quick release rear dropout standard.

Without getting lost in the weeds that is hub standards, all you really need to know is that the 6mm wider rear hub (Calibre Bossnut and Polygon use the older 135mm standard) improves the spoke angle to allow for a stronger rear wheel. And in our book that’s a bonus.

Still, it didn’t stop the rear wheel falling out mid-ride when we picked the Voodoo up to turn it around for another run at the jump we were shooting on! It’s one of the reasons bolt-thru rear ends like that found on the Jamis are such a good idea. The other, is that they also increase frame stiffness.

Suspension

With a lock-out lever and external rebound adjustment the SR Suntour DuAir LOR shock on the Voodoo instantly puts it one step ahead of the Polygon. That’s not to say the shock is perfect though. Voodoo claims that the Canzo has 140mm of rear suspension, but pressure build up in the damper, not the air spring, means it’s unlikely that you’ll get the shock to bottom out and deliver full travel. The end result is that we measured the rear wheel travel closer to 130mm than the claimed 140mm.

Up front, the beefy SR Suntour Raidon fork shares the same level of adjustment as the shock and offers good steering precision thanks to the oversized 34mm upper legs and 15mm bolt-thru dropouts. There’s a distinct knack to the action of the 15mm Q-Loc but once you get the hang of it, it’s one of the fasted and easiest ways to secure a front wheel.

Components

Before being shipped to mbr for test, the Voodoo Canzo had been a display bike at Halfords HQ. Obviously someone had been a little zealous with the polish, buffing the shiny Clarks M1 disc brake rotors in the process. So first ride out it was obvious the brakes had been contaminated as they howled like a banshee and their distinct lack of stopping power was equally scary. But even when we fitted a fresh set of Clarks M1 brakes they couldn’t match the power and feel of the Shimano units on the Calibre; echoing the results of our recent disc brake test.

The 2.35in Kenda Nevegal tyres have a good tread pattern and a generous footprint, but just like the Vittoria tyres on the Jamis Dakar A2, the Nevegals have a distinct aversion to moisture and will catch out even the most experienced riders with their sudden loss of traction.

With a similar cockpit layout to the Voodoo Bizango 29 that won the sub £750 category of our Hardtail of the Year test, the 45mm stem and 740mm handlebar on the Canzo instantly put you in a commanding riding position. Just be sure to tip the nose of the Voodoo saddle down a touch to take the pressure off your soft tissue.

Performance

With progressive geometry and sizing the Voodoo Canzo is right up there with the Calibre and Jamis. The sturdy fork gives you all the confidence you need to hit rougher sections of trail flat out, while the relaxed steering geometry and stubby stem stop it being a white-knuckle ride. Sadly the rear suspension can’t quite keep pace with the fork, the combination of the Suntour shock and suspension linkage being too progressive to tackle the biggest hits.

With a different rear shock, more powerful brakes and better tyres the Voodoo Canzo would easily stand shoulder to shoulder with the Bossnut and Dakar. As it stands however, it’s not got the measure of either of those bikes.

Verdict It’s telling that the more expensive Voodoo Zobop gets a RockShox Monarch R rear shock, Maxxis Ardent tyres and Shimano M395 brakes - changes that address our key criticisms of the £1,000 Canzo and bring the specification in line with the Calibre Bossnut Evo. Still, if you have your heart set on a Voodoo full suspension bike we suggest you wait for Halfords to have one of its sales, as you could probably pick the Voodoo Zobop up for the same price as the Canzo and get all the upgrades you need in one hit to make this a great trail bike.