Specialized S-Works Epic World Cup first ride review: the soft-tail sweet spot?

Can the Specialized S-Works Epic WC square the circle between reduced weight and increased control? We put this new take on a soft-tail through its paces.

With XC courses becoming increasingly hardcore and bikes growing in travel and tyre width to cope with the increased demands, the first leaked shots of Specialized’s new Epic World Cup race weapon were a surprise. Even more surprising were the facts. The 75mm travel, 1765g frame weight, rigid seat post and a more standard frame design.

Everything makes more sense when you learn this bike is designed to replace Specialized’s Epic XC hardtail, not either of its existing XC suspension bikes. But how does it actually ride?

Need to know

Sub 10kg soft-tail XC race superbike, designed to replace hardtails not full suspension bikes

Ultralight carbon frame and components

Unique ‘set and forget’ RockShox-Specialized BRAIN/WCID suspension

SRAM XX SL drivetrain with full race head power meter cranks and no dropper spec

With its unique RockShox SIDLux WCID shock half hidden in the underside of the top tube it certainly appeals visually to the hardtail crowd. Specialized also claims the frame sets “new standards in torsional rigidity, for steering precision and upper body power transfer, and BB stiffness, for pedal response and efficiency”. Where a mid-shaft support bushing and micro swing link make the shock itself seriously stiff too.

Interestingly the launch PR contrasts with a conversation we had with Specialized’s lead designer on the project after riding it. He said that while the bike definitely feels super stiff – even according to their pro rider Chris Blevins during testing – it’s no more rigid than their Epic hardtail or Epic full suspension bikes in a stress rig. That means the ultra precise, sharp feel comes from the way the shock is set up and how it performs on the trail.

The SIDLuxWCID shock on the Epic World Cup is not only longer and thinner than a standard SIDLuxe, it also has a manual negative air spring bleed valve that is key to the design. You set the positive pressure in the usual way, but you can now fine tune the negative pressure with the bleed valve to alter the initial suspension response. Purge all the air out of the negative chamber for the firmest ‘no sag/Zero Gulp’ set up.

For a more conventional suspension feel, deflate the shock then press the little brass bleed button with the shock at full compression before inflating the positive chamber for ‘Full Gulp, 10% sag. How far you compress the shock when deflated changes the Gulp and the influence of the negative chamber. You also have the ability to adjust low speed compression and rebound damping settings with an Allen key too.

Up front, the custom SID SL Ultimate fork gets the latest machined crown, 110mm travel and other 2024 model year tweaks. It also uses Specialized’s unique BRAIN damper with its automatic ‘impact sensing’ compression lock. The fork is 183g heavier (1,488g vs 1,305g) than a standard SID SL and the shock also adds 33g over a normal SIDLuxe. That makes it heavier than a manual remote and comparable with electronic suspension systems.

Paying £12,000 for the S-Works version I rode means almost everything else is state-of-the-art ultralight equipment too. That includes the Roval SL one-piece carbon combined cockpit, S-Works saddle with carbon base and rails, 1,200g Roval Control SL wheels and even the new Roval SL carbon seat post rather than a dropper. The SRAM Eagle Transmission is the lightest XX SL T-Type with a carbon cage mech, XX SL cassette and slotted flat top chain. Even the brakes are SRAM’s lightest Level Ultimate units.

The only two places that Specialized hasn’t gone for the absolute lightest components are totally justified too. The Quarq power meter spider on the ultralight hollow carbon armed XX SL crankset adds 60g, but gives left and right wattage for super accurate pacing and training. Specialized has even specced the narrower 168mm Q-factor for sensitive high mileages knees and narrow hips. The second concession is the reinforced Control casing on the 650g Renegade rear tyre, that adds welcome wallop protection compared to the paper thin 580g S-Works version.

How it rides

With the bar slung extra low in the -12º stem and the saddle shoved right up your skin suit, the S-Works feels every bit the purist race bike. The sub 10kg weight (without pedals) also means acceleration is blisteringly quick as soon as the fast reacting DT Swiss 180 rear hub connects.

With the relatively slack 66.5º head angle, confidence is nailed onto the trail via the obviously stiff frameset, rigid cockpit and impressively taut wheels. Torque Caps on the front hub add noticeable precision to the SID fork too, so the skinny 32mm chassis feels more like the 35mm option. You get 15mm of traction rich movement even with the BRAIN damper shut, where the twin compound Specialized Fast Trak front tyre is also usefully grippy, rather than a sketchy race slick.

The extra 10mm travel over the standard fork makes the SID surprisingly good at handling serious hits but the mid-stroke is still supportive for really driving through turns. The low bar height balances the relatively slack effective seat angle too, and gives the Epic World Cup the most accurate, aggressive handling XC bike front end I’ve ridden.

In contrast, the Half Gulp, Full Gulp or in-between settings I tried on the rear shock all made it surprisingly supple and passive rather than aggressive in feel. Specialized’s typically neutral kinematic means it flows smoothly over the ground rather than stiffening up when you kick the power down. Add in the ultra light weight to the consistent ground hugging traction and the World Cup is a Strava confirmed rocket ship up rooty, rocky climbs.

While the frame is unquestionably structurally stiff, there’s a significant degree of pedal bob in Full Gulp mode and perceptible movement even in Zero Gulp, unless you go well over the recommended pressures in the positive chamber. That destroys traction though so it’s best to maintain a smooth cadence.

Interestingly, the same happens with the BRAIN fork. Switching the ‘Spike Valve off means it’s smoother off the top, but then it moves more when sprinting out of the saddle, even in its firmest setting. In reality, the actual movements at both ends are very small and probably don’t affect efficiency much. Losing the psychosomatic ‘locked suspension’ advantage is potentially a big deal for racers though, and is in contrast with the ‘pedals like a hardtail’ marketing.

Heading downhill the Epic World Cup handles occasional drops and larger hits well enough, so Specialized’s ‘same as a 100mm travel bike’ claims carry some credibility as the shock performance feels less clunky than the full BRAIN Epic. It definitely hangs up less on square-edge hits than a pure race hardtail, so I was much less worried about rear tyre and wheel surviving. But even with the rad restricting rigid seat post replaced with an AXS Reverb dropper, the Epic World Cup couldn’t match the composure, fatigue reduction, speed and overall bad line forgiveness of more conventional 100-120mm XC bikes I tested.

Yes, the sub 10kg weight sounds light, but the frame is actually twice the weight of hardtails like Canyon’s Exceed (835g) or Scott’s Scale (847g), and even Specialized’s own S-Works Epic hardtail which it’s designed to replace is a full 900g lighter. That’s a lot of mass just to offset occasional big bump absorption, when you set up the suspension hard enough for the bike to pedal like a rigid frame.

The real plot twist though is that the excellent S-Works Epic Evo with similar geometry but 110mm of conventional rear travel has a frame that’s over 100g lighter. Wild, right? This probably explains why, star of the Epic World Cup launch, Specialized pro racer Christopher Blevins, and most other Specialized racers have been racing the S-Works Epic Evo with a retrofit remote lockout this season, not the new bike.

So where does that leave the S-Works Epic World Cup? In terms of handling and pure racer spec it is excellent. The range suspension tuning means it’s potentially a great suspension gateway for aggressive racers who are tired of hardtail masochism but don’t want to be distracted with lockout levers. Frame rigidity, geometry and suspension smoothness mean I’d pick it over the existing Epic full suspension bike too.

Verdict For most rides/races a longer travel bike like the Epic Evo is more versatile, easier to ride and probably a faster option though. Alternatively you could save a lot of weight and money by sucking up the occasional wallop on a hardtail. The latest Fox Live Valve, Suntour and RockShox Flight Attendant electronic suspension developments make the WCID shock and BRAIN fork look primitive going forward too.