Manitou’s highly tunable Mattoc Pro fork delivers impressive trail bike performance with minimal maintenance

Manitou is one of the original MTB suspension fork brands alongside RockShox and Marzocchi. It’s been 25 years since it were a top choice for trail use though. Which is shame, because if you want a super-supple, reliable, adjustable spring-feel fork with easy travel adjust, then the Mattoc Pro is definitely on our shortlist of the best suspension forks.

Design and specifications

The reverse bracing arch and polished sloped shoulder crown give the Manitou a distinctive look straight away. The Hexlock axle with its captured, red-anodised tightening bolt is unique to Manitou as well. Black stanchions and lower legs with chrome graphics and crisply machined red and black anodised damper adjusters complete, what I think, is a really classy look. Both forks I’ve been using for the past two years have had a lot of positive cosmetic comments too, so I’m not alone in thinking that.

The MC2 damper is the latest version of the long-running TPC cartridge system. It allows four clicks of high-speed and ten clicks of low-speed compression adjustment via the crown top dials. A twenty-click rebound adjuster is on the bottom of the leg. It also has a hydraulic bottom out damper for the last 30mm of travel. There are pressure release ports on the back of the legs too.

The main air spring uses a self-setting negative spring to balance the positive pressure for minimal stiction. The top spec Pro versions, I tested, also get a secondary IRT (Infinite Rate Tune) air chamber. This is set at a higher pressure than the main spring, so that it only starts compressing once the pressure is equalised under load. Internal spacers that clip onto the air spring shaft allow travel adjustment from 120 to 150mm, and I tested the fork in the 130mm and 140mm settings.

The brake line can be routed through the sculpted form-fit clamp on the front of the leg, or just zip tied onto the arch at the back. The post mounts are set for a 160mm rotor, so will need an adaptor for anything bigger. A usefully long bolt-on fender is supplied with the fork, together with the travel spacers and bushing grease for basic servicing.

Performance

At 1,760g with the steerer cut to 190mm, the Mattoc Pro is nearly 100g lighter than both its main competitors – the RockShox Pike Ultimate and Fox 34 Factory. Its 34mm stanchions feel similar in terms of steering and braking stiffness to the Fox 34 too, but not as stout as the Pike with its larger 35mm stanchions. There’s no ‘Torque Cap’ oversized hub flange option with the Mattoc either, and while the bolted-axle design is secure, it can sometimes be a faff to slot the Hex shaped head into place before tightening.

While the low speed compression can be used to stiffen up the fork, it’s naturally an extremely sensitive and supple fork. As a result, it loves to smooth out ruts and ripples, even at slow speeds, so it holds momentum and traction extremely well on climbs or slow speed, flat-tech sections of roots and rocks. While I found the recommended pressures a good starting point that most riders would be happy with, it’s well worth playing around with the IRT pressure. Running it close to main spring pressure gives a more linear feel, while increasing the pressure makes the fork more progressive in the mid and end-stroke. I preferred to restrict pressure changes to within 10-15 psi to keep things predictable, and rely on the preset end-stroke damper to soften the big blows. The high-speed compression valving is light enough that I generally ran it two clicks in to provide cornering and pumping support, and used three to four clicks of low-speed to keep the supple feel. The broad span rebound damping should also let the lightest and heaviest riders find a calm, but not constipated, setting without need for internal tuning.

Similar to the latest RockShox Pike Ultimate Charger 3.1 fork, the ultra plush action means the Mattoc Pro can be so hyperactive that it borders on the hysterical when pushed hard down longer descents. However, being careful with how the various damping and air spring Venn diagrams overlap, I could set it up as composed and efficient in feel as the latest Fox Grip X, without sacrificing the Mattoc’s exceptional grip.

Opening the fork up for a clean and seal lube is easy, and changing travel takes just a few minutes, as long as you’ve got a cassette tool to access the air shaft. The fact both test forks are still hypersensitive after two years of testing, in all weathers and a couple of travel changes, without an official service, is extremely impressive too.

Verdict Increased adjustability always has the potential to make it harder to find a balanced set-up, but just running suggested settings for your weight will give you a great ride from the Mattoc Pro. Once I found the sweet spot in the stacked air springs and wide range damping though, I unlocked a blend of the ground-glued sensitivity and traction of the Pike, with the super composed mid-stroke control of the Fox 34. Yet, you can position your own performance preferences the far side of either of those forks if you want. Where it comes into its own is the easy travel change. This makes it an obvious partner for frames that allow changes in rear travel or geometry, such as the brilliant Trek Top Fuel I’ve been running it on recently. The slightly springy structural feel, and ability to set it up lively, syncs with steel frames really well too. Conversely, it can feel weedy if you bully it hard on a stiff carbon chassis, particularly if you’re using it in a longer travel setting. While official prices are higher than both RockShox and Fox, the Mattoc Pro can generally be found cheaper online. There are simpler, cheaper Comp and Expert models too. The fact that both test samples have proved so reliable also helps to alleviate worries about the lack of a current UK distributor.