100% S3 glasses review

Eyewear like these 100% S3 glasses promises the protection of goggles with the airflow of glasses.

The S3 has a half-frame design, but there’s an extended nose piece to wrap further around the bottom part of the lens. This adds a bit of stability and also allows it to incorporate a couple of vents to push air up behind the lens. It also makes the S3 feel less like something you might wear during a science experiment.

The frame isn’t as wide as some of the other larger eyewear on the market as the lens flares out from underneath. This means it doesn’t feel too wide on the face and keeps out of peripheral vision. The arms have just enough flex to really latch on to your head without feeling too tight.

Peripheral vision is simply superb, plus with the increased size comes increased protection and the S3 lens does a great job of keeping out the elements. It does have a tendency to steam up when stopped in damp/cold conditions, but this clears reasonably quickly when moving again.

Two lenses are incuded with the S3, and standard issue is my favoured clear option. Then you can choose between the standard mirror lens (that came with our test set), a contrast-enhancing HiPER lens or photochromic. For trail riding I find the standard mirror lens is not be as good as the competition in terms of picking out objects, so would probably opt for the better HiPER lens. This would add to the cost of the S3, and at £140 for the standard package, these are already at the premium end of the market.