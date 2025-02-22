Ravemen’s primo bike light is almost faultless, with 2400 lumens, 100 minutes run time, and IPX8 waterproofing

Ravemen’s biggest self contained bar light is an excellent mix of useful power, clear accurate battery display and remote controlled modes. It’s tough and totally waterproof, with top up charging and power pack potential too. All those smarts mean it’s slightly low on run time compared with the best mountain bike lights though, and high on price too.

Design and specifications

The mostly anodised alloy case on Revemen’s PR2400 is lightly ribbed down the sides and under the chin for cooling. It gets four corner LEDs and a diffused central LED giving car style ‘high’ or ‘low’ beam options. the mode menu is controlled through two gently backlit buttons or an easy to set up wireless remote.

The topside of the light also features an OLED display that shows real time run time/charge and mode information. Ravemen has squeezed 8000mAh of battery into the body and the unit’s USB-C ‘in’ and USB-A ‘out’ ports sit behind snug rubber covers on the plastic rear plate. The whole light gets an extremely impressive IPX8 storm and submersion proof rating too.

The bar mount is a bolt on design for maximum security, and the light slides onto the mount so I could easily remove it but keep the bracket in place. GoPro and helmet mounts are available separately.

Performance

The bar mount only fits on round bars so fancy carbon ones might be an issue, but if you’ve got regular 31.8 or 35mm tubes you’re in luck. The bolted design with its snug fit and a magnet clip holding the light to the bracket means it’s not going anywhere. The bluetooth remote connects really easily too.

The default road bike menu just uses the diffused central LED. This gives a broad apron of coverage either side of the front wheel with a flatter mid power spot in the centre and scrolls through four 900 to 100 lumen outputs. Holding the button to enter mountain biking mode gave me all the LEDs for more distance and mid ground illumination in three 2400 to 600 lumen outputs.

It’s a really strong, usable beam too, clearly outshining other similarly rated self contained lights from Lezyne, Exposure and Cateye. Peripheral coverage is good enough to ride at a decent pace in the twisties too, though there is a bit of distortion from the different light sources if like me you’ve got sensitive eyes. A slight lip on the front edge means there’s not too much glare upwards when I’m climbing out of the saddle though so it’s easy on the eyes overall.

Like the Exposure Zenith Mk3, it’s a light that really works well in a multitude of riding conditions then, reaching far enough to light my way when I’m really hauling, but with a good wide spread to help judge distances.

While run times are relatively short it managed 10 minutes or 10% longer than claimed at full bore. The OLED screen with its hour/minute predictions also makes managing battery life easy. It was consistently accurate throughout testing and isn’t so bright it distracts when riding either. The fact my run times can be boosted by pass through charging from a supplementary battery or even a charge ported E-bike is also potentially useful. The max output might be limited depending on the source though so it’s more of an endurance feature than an enduro one.

The IPX8 protection rating is the highest we’ve tested and we’ve run several Ravemen lights over the past few years with zero issues.

Verdict As long as you’re running round bars the Ravemen PR2400 is an excellent mix of clean, powerful multi mode illumination, clear and accurate battery info and wireless control in a tough, properly waterproof build. Pass-through charging and power pack capability are potentially very useful features too. All the smarts do reduce run times and increase price, but solid reliability makes it a very sound investment.