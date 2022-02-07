Focus Jam 8.9 first ride review: Sweet new carbon frame with internal storage

Focus launched its redesigned trail bike last year with an alloy frame and an impressive price tag for a brand sold through a dealer network. Now the Jam gets a tasty new carbon frame option with internal storage and buttery suspension. Can it toast the best full-suspension bikes on the market?

Focus Jam is a 29er trail bike with 150mm travel front and rear

New carbon front triangle gets I.C.S integrated down tube storage

Flip-chip geometry adjustment on the shock mount gives high and low settings

Entry-level model shares the same frame and costs £3,699

What is it about mountain biking that makes us obsess over numbers? If we’re not discussing travel, it’s geometry, sizing, reach, tyre pressures or some other metric to compare and contrast. Maybe it’s that some of us get as much of a kick out of geeking out over bikes as riding them.

And while the business trope, “what gets measured, gets managed” helped drag us cave dwellers into the light, do we as riders really need to obsess over every single detail? Well, as the bike test editor at mbr it’s my job to sweat the details, and one recurring theme with the Focus Jam is that it’s a heavy bike. The brand new carbon Jam 8.9 is no exception.

Tipping the scales at 15.64kg in stock trim, the latest 150mm travel 29er trail bike from Focus is still over 1kg heavier than the entry-level Specialized Stumpy Evo Comp that won our 2022 Trail Bike of the Year test. And while it would be easy to state that the Focus Jam is heavy and swiftly skip to the ride quality, curiosity got the better of me so I asked Focus why it’s heavier than most of its competitors.

The response was both surprising and interesting, and it comes down to safety. All bikes have to pass a certain safety test and Focus merely ups the standard to have a higher system weight (bike and rider) than its competitors. So the latest Jam 2 e-bikes have a generous 150kg limit while the regular Jam is more conservative at 110kg. And with the trend for waistlines on a distinct upward trajectory, that’s probably a good idea.

You don’t need to be a math wiz to figure out that if the bike weighs 15.64kg, then riders that weigh up to 94.36kg are in safe hands. But what if you weigh 70kg or less? Does that mean you’re riding a bike that’s overbuilt? Quite possibly, but the same is true of any bike that meets the same standard. Also we love to moan about the weight of bikes but we also hate stuff breaking and the painful truth is, you simply can’t have your cake and eat it.

So while the carbon front end on the Jam 8.9 does save some weight over the alloy Jam 6.9, it’s only 250g as the down tube also needs reinforcing to support the cutaway for the internal down tube storage, aptly named I.C.S (integrated compartment solution). Pop the flush fitting door at the upper end of the down tube to reveal a fastener and storage pouch that hangs from it.

There’s enough space in the pouch for an inner tube, multi-tool and small snack but not much else. Hanging the tool pouch from the fastener stops it from sliding down and getting wedged in the bottom of the down tube, but it also makes the opening a little smaller so you can’t cram as much stuff into the frame as you can on Specialized Stumpjumper.

With the shorter travel Thron in the mix the Focus claims to have given the Jam a slightly more downhill bias. The latest iteration of its F.O.L.D suspension shifts the shock location from in front of the seat tube to under the top tube, which helps improve standover clearance. Changing the linkage configuration also switches the suspension design from a two phase progression rate to a completely progressive one.

How it rides

For all the talk of numbers, how you set a bike up can impact the ride quality to a much greater degree than a slight shift in head angle or a 10mm increase in reach. And the rear suspension on the Focus Jam 8.9 is particularly sensitive to set-up. Too soft on the Fox Float X shock and the bike feels mushy to pedal, sluggish to react and is plagued by the constant clang of grounded pedals. On the flip side, set the shock too firm to increase pedalling efficiency and stop the rear end bogging down on the steepest climbs and you’ll never achieve the last 10mm of shock stroke.

Flying on the magic carpet, the Jam is almost as smooth when its wheels are in contact with the dirt

Get it just right however, and the Jam rewards you with a magic-carpet ride, even on the roughest trails. That’s its DH bias in full swing and it certainly makes the most of its 150mm travel. And while it’s easy to knock single-pivot suspension designs for their lack of performance under braking, it was actually on rough braking bumps that Jam 9.8 really excelled. Infact, it’s eagerness to rip up the descents means it would benefit from a 160mm travel fork, or at the very least, the Fox 36 Performance Elite with the upgraded Grip2 damper to offer more support at the front end.

And while the rear suspension is relatively stable when you sit and spin, start grinding up anything steep and you instantly notice how the rear end squats a little with every revolution of the pedals. That’s where the lock out on the shock comes in handy.

There’s no escaping the extra drag of the sticky Maxxis MaxxGrip front tyre though. So if your riding is more trail that enduro, swapping to a MaxxTerra front tyre and reducing the chainring size from 32t to 30t should give the Focus Jam 8.9 a more sprightly response when you get on the gas. You’ll just have to forgo some of the bike’s raw speed when the trails turn steep and nasty.