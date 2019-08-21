mbr september 2019

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

Talking a break from the single malts to try the Hope HB130, in Ballater, Scotland. Photo by Roo Fowler.

Best of British

With expertise from the legendary Michael Bonney, and a proving ground like the likes for its testing process, Identiti Bikes was always going to be a brand for big mountains. MBR heads to Helvellyn to meet Pat Campbell-Jenner and find the bike’s true character.

New for 2020

We’ve got new bikes coming out of our ears this month, we sample the Hope HB130, Specialized Enduro S-Works 29, Santa Cruz Hightower CC, Yeti SB165 T-Series T2, Trek Fuel Ex 9.9 XO1, Kona Process 134 CR DL, Focus Jam2 6.8 Nine, BMC Trailfox AMP SX, and Giant Reign E+ 0 Pro.

Longtermers

Marin’s Mount Vision 8 is one of the most divisive bikes we’ve ever had in longtermers with its complicated suspension design and marmite looks. We’ll chart its progress as a day to day trail bike over the next 6months. Plus Ben Day takes his Nukeproof Mega to the actual Megavalanche, and updates on the Norco Sight, Vitus 27 VRS and Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Product

Lazer’s new Impala helmet boasts modern aesthetics and a range of ‘enduro’ features, DMR’s Wingbat bar gets a black glossy finish, Continental’s latest Der Kaiser tyre steps up its performance, and loads more products reviewed.

Workstands and toolkits

Fixing your bike is made a million times easier with the right knowledge and the proper tools. The knowledge is free from mbr.co.uk and our host of techie videos, so we’ve reviewed the best workstands and toolkits to complete the advice package.

Direct sales enduro bikes

In an era where the top end boutique enduro bikes are approaching £10k it’s vital for some of us to be able to get get a top-performing enduro bike for £3,500 through a direct sales brand. We’ve got the three German big boys, the Canyon Torque, Radon Jab and YT Capra on test, versus Chain Reaction’s finest, the Vitus Sommet

Fit and Fast

You don’t have to smash yourself at the gym if you don’t want to, says Andy Barlow from Dirt School, instead try riding different cycling disciples and work your body and mind in a different way. It’s fun too, DH, E-bikes, pump track and XC deserve some of your attention.

Boost your bunny hop

Andy from Dirt School says: don’t pull up on the bars and pedals, push into the ground for height and control. Follow his pro advice and you’ll be clearing logs and roots in no time.

Big pictures

Buzz

It’s our Trail of the Year awards, time to nominate your favourite new or updated piece of singletrack and get voting — on offer is the chance for your local hotspot to be crowned the best in Britain, as well as £2,000 towards volunteer trail building, courtesy of SRAM.

Mailbox

Bitten by the MTB bug, sage helmet advice and the usual e-bike divide.

After Image

WTB hardman Mark Weir explains his favourite ever image, from the early days of enduro.

