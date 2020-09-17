MBR October 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

Jamie takes Merida’s new Big Trail hardtail for a spin Photographer: Roo Fowler

Chips off the old block

How to get your kids into mountain biking and spark a lifelong love of the sport: Dan Trent reveals all the grubby details, from early visits to the Alps and A&E, to watching his young family come together around riding. Plus loads of tips on bike choice, clothing, protection and whether suspension makes sense.

New for 2021

The world is awash with brand new bikes and fresh models – we ride the Canyon Exceed and check out a clutch of other new XC race bikes, the revised Trek Slash enduro bike, Merida’s Big Trail 600 hardtail, the latest Shimano EP8 motor, and e-bikes from Merida, Kona and Ghost.

Longtermers

PB unearths some of the pitfalls of direct sales bikes with his Radon Render, JD attempts a DIY shock service on the Cannondale Habit and fails miserably, Benji clocks up 1,200km on his Nukeproof Reactor, Laura tinkers with the shock tune on her Scott Contessa Ransom and Ben Smith loans out his Canyon Strive while the busted knee heals up, and Ben Day delivers his verdict after a year riding the NS Synonym.

Product

Fancy dropping a grand on the new X01 AXS Upgrade kit? We’ve put SRAM’s priciest drivetrain to the test to find out if it’s worth the money. Also on test is the Giro Ventanta shoe, Shimano ME5 clipless shoe, the Michelin Comp 34 enduro tyre, Cramp Brothers Stamp 2 pedal, Fidlock Twist bottle, Race Face Traverse women’s short, Ergon SM E-Mountain Core Prime saddle and loads more.

Tested: Trail helmets

We’ve never been safer, comfier or cooler in our trail lids, thanks to a swathe of new tech enhancements that can be had for reasonable money. We test the latest helmets from Bell, Bontrager, Endura, Fox, Giro, Kali, Met, Oakley, POC, Specialized, Troy Lee Designs and Sweet Protection.

Bike test: Full moto e-bikes

It’s all about descending prowess this month, which takes you to the bottom fastest and dishes out the most fun, Cannondale’s Montero SE or the Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert? Both are mini downhill bikes packing 180mm travel dual crown forks and raked out geometry to, and both have motors meaning you can uplift yourself back up again afterwards. But which packs more punch?

Bikes in this issue

Bird Aether 9C

BMC Twostroke

Cannondale Habit Carbon 3

Cannondale Montero SE

Canyon Exceed CFR Team

Canyon Strive CF 8.0

Ghost Hydribe ASX 4.7+ Al

Giant Trance X

Kona Honzo ESD

Kona Process X

Kona Remote 160 DL

Merida Big Trail 600

Meria EOne-Sixty 8000

Mondraker Podium

Niner RIP E9

NS Synonym TR2

Nukeproof Reactor 290C Elite

Orbea Alma

Polygon Siskiu T7

Radon Render 10.0

Scott Contessa Ransom 910

Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert

Trek Procaliber

Trek Slash 9.7

Yamaha YDX-Moro

Get fit for riding

Good cardio fitness is nothing without the strength to back it up – this month our Ride Replacement Workout from Fit4Racing looks at building core, back and leg power so you can really put your lungs to work.

Skills: Coach your mates

Dirt School’s Andy Barlow shows us how to construct the perfect environment for learning from our friends – how to structure an impromptu skills session and work on our weaknesses while still keeping it fun and friendly.

Dyfi Bike Park

The gnarliest bike park in Britain? Not quite, the addition of two wicked looking red trails brings the Athertons’ own bike park within the reach of regular trail riders like us. We head to North Wales to check out El Hippo and Super Swooper.

My best trail

Cape Town’s finest snapper Gary Perkin talks us through his ultimate trail, riding the Trans Provence in the early days.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.