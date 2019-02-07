Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR March 2019

On the cover: Danny Milner heads to Malaga to try the new shape-shifting Canyon Strive

West Yorkshire

Bored of your local trails? With a bit of creativity you can see them in a new light and improve your skills in the process — we head out to see how approaching singletrack from a trials perspective can improve the trails and our technique.

E-bike racing

At the launch of the World E-Bike Series (WES), power-assisted racing is touted as the next big thing. But will it capture the imagination of our uncompetitive e-novice? Sim heads to Monaco to speak with Kieran Page about the mechanics of WES, and sample some of the tracks too.

First Rides

With more progressive geometry, a stiffer frame and better sizinf the new YT Jeffsy is blurring the lines between trail and enduro bike — read our first impressions. Plus we ride the Rocky Mountain Instinct A70 Powerplay, an e-bike with class-leading torque, power and super-fast charging times, and the Canyon Strive with its clever Shapeshifter technology.

Longtermers

The Nukeproof Mega is heading somewhere special this summer, the Megavalanche on Alpe D’Huez, so mbr test pilot Ben Day is in full training mode, getting to know his new bike and hoping it’ll be the right tool for the job. Plus updates on the YT Capra, GT Sanction, Rocky Mountain Altitude and Fanctic XF1 e-bike.

Product

Testing a novel way to transport your bike with the Scorpion car rack, plus reviews on the new Kona Wah Wah 2 pedal, Leatt DBX jacket, Dakine Hotlaps bumbag and more.

Helmets

Essential riding protection, helmets have become increasingly sophisticated over the years and now include features like MIPS liners, extended micro shell wraps, and goggle parking. We test a dozen of the best.

150mm-travel 29ers

Longer travel 29ers are today’s do-it-all trail bikes, you can bash out a lap of your local loop, uplift at the bike park or even taken them enduro racing — modern suspension and bike design will handle it all. We’ve got three bikes on test, the Whyte S-150 C RS, Cube Stereo and Kona Process.

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Strive CFR 9.0 Team

Cube Stereo

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Kona Process

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Rocky Mountain Altitude 50

Rocky Mountain Instinct A70 Powerplay

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

YT Jeffsy CF Pro Race

Whyte S-150 C RS

Fit and Fast

Riding slowly can actually make you a quicker rider, argues Alan Milway, with his easy-to-follow training schedules, while Andy Barlow from Dirt School shows us how to handle natural trails — where to brake, where to find grip and how to read the trail.

Skills: better cornering

Newbie rider Laura Bailey gets the pro coaching experience from Dirt School: Part 2 is all about gaining speed and traction from corners.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: Pace is back in the full suspension MTB game with a stunning carbon trail bike featuring 135mm travel, plus inspiration, gear, where to ride and new rider advice

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes.

Three bike garage: Hans Rey talks us through his ultimate three bike garage, from his early days on a Monty trials bike to messing around on the latest e-bikes

