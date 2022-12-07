MBR January 2023 – 284

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR January 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR's digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Heartbreak Ridge in Ballater. Photographer: Nils Amelinckx

Features

Trails by rail

Car-free road tripping round Scotland, taking in Comrie Croft, the Tweed Valley, Lagan, Fort Bill and Aviemore.

Bikes and gear

Gear of the Year

2022 has been a bumper year for new tech, from SRAM’s groundbreaking Flight Attendant and K.I.S. stabiliser, to Rapha’s entry to the mountain bike market, and on to Trek’s new TQ-motor bike. And to find the best of the best, we nominate our favourite bikes and gear from the past 12 months

First Rides

First rides on the new Yeti SB160 T1, Marin Rift Zone XR trail bike, and Canyon Torque 29 AL 6 enduro machine.

Longtermers

Ben gets a suspension overhaul on his Privateer 141 Ohlins, plus updates on the Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike, and the Pivot Firebird Pro enduro.

Product

We test the Alpina Roca helmet, Altura Esker Dune Insulated Gilet, Ride Concepts Hellion Elite 2022, Lifeline 2 in 1 MasterLink Pliers, Wolf Tooth Echo Lock-On, Fox Ranger 2.5Layer Water Jacket, Syncros IS Tubeless Handlebar Tool, Marin Oso pedal, and loads more.

Tested: Winter boots

Winter’s here, keep your feet dry and toasty with a pair of the latest winter boots. We’ve got eight on test, from Five Ten, Shimano, Scott, Northwave and more.

Bike test: £2k full suspension bikes

Inflation-busting bikes on test: Polygon’s Siskiu T8 29, the Jamis Faultline A1 and Vitus Mythique 29 VRX.

Bikes featured this issue:

Canyon Torque 29 AL 6

Giant Reign E+ 1

Jamis Faultline A1

Marin Rift Zone XR

Pivot Firebird Pro

Polygon Siskiu T8 29

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Vitus Mythique 29 VRX

Yeti SB160 T1

How to

Buzz: Seven ways to get stronger

Fit4Racing shows us how to improve our strength on the bike, with off-bike training

Skills: Corner control

How to maximise traction in crap conditions, and lean your bike into the turns, with expert advice from Dirt School.

The Buzz: Exmoor

Warp speed bridleways and loamy secret singletrack – Exmoor Adventures shows us some of the best uplifted trails in the South West

Guy Kesteven’s column

Expensive mountain bikes are elitist, unaffordable for most and verging on profligate, argues Guy, but we’re glad they’re made and sold all the same.