MBR January 2023 – 284

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it's packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here's what you'll find inside MBR January 2023.
On the Cover
Heartbreak Ridge in Ballater. Photographer: Nils Amelinckx
Features
Trails by rail
Car-free road tripping round Scotland, taking in Comrie Croft, the Tweed Valley, Lagan, Fort Bill and Aviemore.
Bikes and gear
Gear of the Year
2022 has been a bumper year for new tech, from SRAM’s groundbreaking Flight Attendant and K.I.S. stabiliser, to Rapha’s entry to the mountain bike market, and on to Trek’s new TQ-motor bike. And to find the best of the best, we nominate our favourite bikes and gear from the past 12 months
First Rides
First rides on the new Yeti SB160 T1, Marin Rift Zone XR trail bike, and Canyon Torque 29 AL 6 enduro machine.
Longtermers
Ben gets a suspension overhaul on his Privateer 141 Ohlins, plus updates on the Sonder Signal hardtail, Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Giant Reign E+ 1 e-bike, and the Pivot Firebird Pro enduro.
Product
We test the Alpina Roca helmet, Altura Esker Dune Insulated Gilet, Ride Concepts Hellion Elite 2022, Lifeline 2 in 1 MasterLink Pliers, Wolf Tooth Echo Lock-On, Fox Ranger 2.5Layer Water Jacket, Syncros IS Tubeless Handlebar Tool, Marin Oso pedal, and loads more.
Tested: Winter boots
Winter’s here, keep your feet dry and toasty with a pair of the latest winter boots. We’ve got eight on test, from Five Ten, Shimano, Scott, Northwave and more.
Bike test: £2k full suspension bikes
Inflation-busting bikes on test: Polygon’s Siskiu T8 29, the Jamis Faultline A1 and Vitus Mythique 29 VRX.
Bikes featured this issue:
- Canyon Torque 29 AL 6
- Giant Reign E+ 1
- Jamis Faultline A1
- Marin Rift Zone XR
- Pivot Firebird Pro
- Polygon Siskiu T8 29
- Privateer 141 Ohlins
- Sonder Signal ST GX
- Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp
- Vitus Mythique 29 VRX
- Yeti SB160 T1
How to
Buzz: Seven ways to get stronger
Fit4Racing shows us how to improve our strength on the bike, with off-bike training
Skills: Corner control
How to maximise traction in crap conditions, and lean your bike into the turns, with expert advice from Dirt School.
The Buzz: Exmoor
Warp speed bridleways and loamy secret singletrack – Exmoor Adventures shows us some of the best uplifted trails in the South West
Guy Kesteven’s column
Expensive mountain bikes are elitist, unaffordable for most and verging on profligate, argues Guy, but we’re glad they’re made and sold all the same.