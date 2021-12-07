The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR January 2022.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

ON THE COVER

Jim Clarkson tackles some Lake District speed bumps. Photo: James Vincent.

EDITOR’S CHOICE 2021

It takes an exceptional product to earn full marks here at mbr, something with unrivalled performance and negligible faults. Few make the grade, but those that do earn their place in our Editor’s Choice awards, which pulls together the best of the best, the kit and bikes we can’t find fault with and that we’d splash our own money on. So turn to page 56 and find out why the Nukeproof Giga is the perfect big-travel enduro bike, why the RockShox SID kills it for XC, and how the Fidlock water bottle can revolutionise bikes without bosses.

FIRST RIDES

Here it is at last: Yeti’s long- awaited e-bike, the 160E. It’s got 160mm travel, 29in wheels, a Shimano EP8 motor with 630Wh battery, Sixfinity six-bar suspension design, tuned anti-squat curve… and a whole lot of anticipation. Plus we ride something from the vast new Canyon Spectral range: the CF8 CLLCTV with coil shock and mullet wheels, and sensitive suspension to back up its addictive and playful handling. And we sling a leg over the ARBR RB2, a niche carbon-fibre enduro bike with 29in wheels, designed and tested in the Surrey Hills.

LONGTERMERS

After a year of testing, from bike parks to natural romps, it’s time for Ben Day to say goodbye to the Vitus Escarpe – is it the goldilocks trail bike that’s just right for everything, or a bad compromise all round? Plus updates on Sean’s Nukeproof Scout 290 Pro hardtail, Ben Smith’s Kona Process 134 Supreme, James’s Focus Jam 6.9, and PB’s Haibike AllMtn 6.

BULLETPROOF TRAINING

In our Bulletproof Training series, Fit4Racing’s Jonny Thompson has been looking at the best and most effective way to get your body in prime condition for mountain biking. This month he’s looking at the wrist, and how it plays a pivotal role in keeping you in control on the bike.

SKILLS FOR NEW RIDERS

Thousands of you have taken up mountain biking over the past few years, sucked in by the lure of wild spaces and the thrill of riding. You’ll soon be picking up some skills on your own, but for the rest the support of a good coach is invaluable. Dirt School’s Andy Barlow is the best, over the next three issues he’ll walk us through the basics, starting with how to be stable from the very start.

SKYLINE RE-OPENS

Afan, once the UK’s go-to mountain bike destination, is on the way back, with the reopening of the Skyline trail, closed for a decade and now taking riders on a whistle-stop tour of the Afan Valley. We head back to get reaquainted.

NATIONAL PARK RIDES

We pay homage to the UK’s National Parks with five favourite routes along with detailed digital GPS downloads.

MY BEST TRAIL

Pete Scullion tells us why little-known Ben Ledi is now his Best Trail spot.

BIKES IN THIS ISSUE

ARBR RB2

Canyon Spectral CF8 CLLCTV

Focus Jam 6.9

Giant Liv Intrigue X E+ 1

Haibike AllMtn 6

Kona Process 134 Supreme

Lal Bikes Supre Drive

Nukeproof Giga Carbon 290 Factory

Nukeproof Scout 290 Pro

Rocky Mountain Powerplay

Specialized Status 160

Specialized Stumpjumper Evo Comp

Vitus Escarpe 29 CRS

Vitus Escarpe 29 CRX

Yeti 160E T1

YT Decoy MX Core 4