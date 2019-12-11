mbr january 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

KC Deane enjoys the ultimate riding season, in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada. Photographer: Mattias Fredriksson.

mbr Trail of the Year awards

Trails are literally the foundation of mountain biking, without them we’d be riding the road, so it’s only right that we take time each year to honour the best new singletrack. You’ve agonised for months over who should win the commercial and volunteer built trails, cast your votes, and now it’s time for the big reveal.

First Rides

We’ve been waiting with baited breath for this one, Whyte’s new E-150 RS e-bike with 650b wheels, Bosch motor and 150mm travel gets ridden. Plus first rides on the Voodoo Bizango Carbon hardtail, and Mondraker’s new sub-20kg Crafty Carbon e-bike.

Longtermers

New to the long term test fleet is Ben Day’s NS Synony TR2 full susser, a bike that could excel in UK conditions with its short travel, 29er wheels and big-bike aggressive geometry. Plus Jamie tries a posh shock on his Marin Mount Vision, designer Ben tries out his Canyon Strive as an enduro bike at the the Ard Moors, and PB takes a big bite our of the Norco Sight with its chain.

Product

Packed with features and without costing the earth, we test the Suntour Durolux R2C2 fork, plus Bell’s Full 9 Fusion full face helmet, the Lifeline Pavo Motion 2400 light, Hutchinson’s latest Race Lab tyre called the Griffus, Peaty’s Tubeless Valves and the Ride Concepts Livewire Shoes.

Tested: Waterproof jackets and pants

With the winter proving a sloppy affair, it’s time to test the gear that’ll keep you dry. On test are half a dozen waterproof jackets from Fox, 100% Endura, Giro, Gore and Leatt; and six waterproof trousers from Altura, Endura, Fox, Gore, Madison and Scott.

Bike test: American muscle

Two of America’s most desirable bike brands go head to head, with the Santa Cruz Hightower CC X01 taking on Intense’s Primer 29 Pro. On paper it’s hard to tell these two apart, with near identical geometry, 140mm travel and carbon frames, but real world testing leaves us with a clear winner.

Bike test: Hardcore hardtails

Hardtails still make total sense in winter conditions, offering maximum fun for minimal maintenance. On test is the Norco Torrent S2, and the Specialized Fuse Expert 29: both hardcore trail bikes but with different personalities and ride feel.

Bikes in this Issue

How to dial your brakes

Get started mountain biking with basic brake set-up: here’s how to get your lever position right, where to put your hand and how many digits to use.

Skills: Natural progression

Riding technically challenging terrain, at your limit but staying in control is about as rewarding as it gets on a mountain bike — it makes you feel like a trail god. But why do some riders make it look easy and others struggle? Here to tell us why is Andy Barlow from Dirt School.

My Best Trail

Photographer Andy McCandlish ‘discovered’ Harris… well, not quite, but when he went there for the first time over a decade ago he found singletrack by the mile, riderless trails and a new spiritual home.

