Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

MBR February 2019

On the cover: Andy Barlow and his exquisite Movember ‘tache manual their way through winter. Photographer: Andy McCandlish.

Torridon, Scotland

When you hail from the giddy heights of the Lake District and ride its superb passes week in, week out, where do you go for something bigger and better? Torridon in Scotland, that’s where. Tristan Tinn drags himself away from his usual rocky mountains and swaps them for something rockier, more mountainous and less populated.

Slovenia

Long distance multinational trails don’t come much better, or lesser known, than this: We tackle what must be Slovenia’s least trodden route to Serbia, taking in Croatia, Bosnia, Montenegro, Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia. Big mountains, epic scenery and endless descents abound.

First rides

Benefitting from Cotic’s latest Longshot geometry is the steel-framed and UK made RocketMax enduro bike, plus we try out the supple Ohlins RXF 36 Evo fork and the powerful Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon e-bike.

Longtermers

New bike day for mbr’s ad man Ben Day, with the Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro — find out over the coming months how will it hold up to his eventual goal, the Megavalance next summer. Plus PB short circuits his Fantic e-bike, Laura heads to Scotland for skills classes on her Rocky Mountain Altitude, Roo fettles his GT Sensor’s suspension and JD tries a Marzocchi Bomber on his YT Capra. Finally, it’s signoff time for Jason’s Canyon Spectral.

Product

We test the newly reinvented Marzocchi Z1 Bomber to see how it stacks up to against the modern-day competition. And review the Giro Terraduro clipless shoe, Insta360 One POV camera Douchebags bike bag and more.

Wheelsets

Wheels aren’t always as glamorous as other expensive upgrades like forks, shocks and controls, but it’s no secret they’re just as critical to performance. We’re getting under the skin of eight different sets here, with new models like the Crank Bros Synthesis up against old favourites like the Stans Arch.

Entry level 29ers

29ers have finally won the trail-bike battle, the bigger 29in wheels providing improved rollover and traction on bikes with considerably less suspension. We go in search of the best use of your £1,500 to jump on the big wheeled band wagon, with bikes from Marin, Norco and GT.

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Cotic RocketMax Gold 29

Fantic XF1 Integra Enduro

GT Sensor Alloy Sport

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Marin Rift Zone 1

Norco Fluid FS 3

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Rocky Mountain Altitude 50

Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90 BC Edition

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Fit and fast

Visiting the gym should be on the schedule of all mountain bikers, argues pro coach Alan Milway — he shows how to get stronger with resistance exercises, while Andy Barlow from Dirt School makes the most of his daily commute with skills training.

Skills: Winter riding Part 2

How to build confidence when the weather turns the trails treacherous: Andy Barlow shows us the shapes to make, the areas to get grip and how to set your bike up for slop.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: 2019’s hottest riding spots — new trails, new events and even a whole new trail centre await your attentions this year.

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes.

Afterimage: Moto-turned-mountain biker Angel Suarez tells us about his favourite image, from the YT rider’s breakthrough season.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…