MBR August 2023 – 292

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR August 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the cover

Mullet Vs 29er enduro bike

Do mullet bikes really turn in easier? Are 29ers better at carrying speed? Will a big rear wheel buzz your bum on the steep stuff? We thought it was time to investigate.

Armed with two versions of Intense’s latest enduro bike, the Tracer 29 and 279, we set out to find some answers. It’s a deep dive, with plenty of detail and while not a definitive test, our experiment did raise some interesting points.

Riding with your kids

School’s out! As we break for the summer holidays, this issue we take a look at ways to maximise the magic of bikes in your kids’ lives. Fi Spotswood gives you tips on motivation, practical ways to keep the whinging at bay, and sound advice on well-designed kit that doesn’t cost the earth.

Interview: Owen Pemberton, Forbidden Bikes.

It’s time to get technical. We caught up with Forbidden Bikes founder Owen Pemberton when he was back in the UK for the recent launch of the new Druid V2. We chat about high-pivot idler design, frame geometry, suspension set up and loads more.

Bikes and Gear

First Rides

We give you our initial thoughts on four new bikes this month and we cover all bases… enduro E-bike, hardcore hardtail, trail full suspension and a super-light race-focused XC machine.

Pivot Shuttle LT 29 Team XTR, Ragley Big Wig Race, Cotic FlareMax Gold XT, Specialized S-Works Epic World Cup

Longtermers

Updates from the bike shed. We’re down to only three… until next month.

Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned, Pivot Firebird Pro, Sonder Signal ST GX.

Product

Group test: Summer jerseys and shorts

Lightweight breathable kit for hot weather riding. Outfits from five brands covering all budgets.

Head to head: Leatt Airflex Pro and Poc Oseus VPD knee pads.

Tested: Reserve 30 HD wheelset, Rapha MTB Trail hip pack, Fizik Gravita Tensor Flat Team Edition shoes, Hope dropper post lever, HT Supreme pedals, Finish Line Easy Pro brush set.

Bike test

Enduro Party Bikes

Two big-travel bruisers made for bike park action, with price tags that won’t kill the fun. We pitch the YT Industries Capra Core 2 GX MX against the Canyon Torque Mullet AL 6.

Bikes in this issue:

Canyon Torque Mullet AL 6

Cotic FlareMax Gold XT

Intense Tracer 279

Intense Tracer 29

Pivot Firebird Pro

Pivot Shuttle LT 29 Team XTR

Scott Genius ST 900 Tuned

Sonder Signal ST GX

Specialized S-Works Epic World Cup

YT Industries Capra Core 2 GX

Regulars

Buzz

DIY downhill… Sheffield. We check out two of this city’s most iconic trails, Grenoside and Bolehills, and how they’ve been funded, planned and reworked. There aren’t many city centre hang outs that we’d rather be at!

Technique: Race-ready skills, part 3: The racing mindset.

Innes Graham shares the secrets of maintaining your energy level and dialling in race-ready focus.