mbr august 2019

On the cover

Danny Milner and James Bracey enjoying some Swiss bliss in the Saint Luc bike park Photographer: Roo Fowler

August 2019

Best of British

Orange Bikes has been welding aluminium into single-pivot suspension bikes in a gritty west Yorkshire valley for well over two decades now, so what keeps its outwardly similar Five still relevant after all these years?

Dream rides

We take three dream bikes out to Switzerland’s Valais canton in order to sample just a fraction of the 37,000 miles of epic singletrack on offer. Find out how you can follow in our tracks.

First rides

We loved the Yeti SB150, so the shorter travel, lighter SB130 should raise the fun bar even higher, right? Fresh to the trails is the new Specialized Fuse; a totally new trail hardtail, and we check out the new Orange Alpine and the updated Merida eOne-Sixty e-bike.

Longtermers

It’s hello to PB’s brand new Norco Sight C e-bike and goodbye to Roo’s GT Sensor Carbon Elite. Meanwhile, Laura and Ben are rapidly approaching their respective D-days; the Megavalanche for Ben and the EWS in Whistler for Laura.

Product

Coil-sprung forks are making a comeback. Does the added weight of the Cane Creek Helm coil pale into insignificance compared to the improved performance? We find out. Also, Unparallel is spoiling for a fight with the mighty Five Ten with its Dust Up shoe and we check out the e-bike specific Canyon SD:ON saddle.

Dropper posts

The dropper post has revolutionised mountain biking, but there are now so many options on the market it’s hard to know where to start. We sort the uppers from the downers in this comprehensive group test.

Affordable e-bikes

E-bikes are pushing the boundaries of pricing into the stratosphere with models well over ten grand hitting the market. But at the other end of the spectrum there are some real high-performance bikes that don’t cost the (rare) earth.

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Neuron:ON 7.0

Giant Trance E +3 Pro

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

GT Force Carbon Pro

Orange Alpine 6 Factory

Merida eOne-Sixty 10K

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Norco Sight C NX12 VLT

Radon Slide Trail 10.0

Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 50

Specialized Fuse Comp

Vitus E-Sommet

Vitus Sentier 27 VRS

Vitus Sommet 27 CRX

Whyte E-150 RS

Fit and fast

Top tips to get back up to speed in less time after an injury.

Master the manual

It might seem like an irrelevant trick for show-offs, but the manual is at the root of many fundamental MTB skills. Here’s how to keep that front wheel airborne.

Afterimage

Joel Anderson with an image that shows just how little you need to have fun and get creative on a mountain bike.

