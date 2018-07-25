Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

MBR August 2018

On the cover: Jony Walker tastes the new Santa Cruz Bronson blend, near the Long Mynd

Photographer: Mick Kirkman

Old school rides

In an era of exceptional bike parks, trail centres and man-made singletrack is there still a place for natural rides? Can a new school rider get just as much pleasure from proper mountains as popping tabletops? Hell yes.

Orange Formula

Orange Bikes is 30 years old in 2018, and to celebrate it’s launched a special edition Alpine, built with the ultimate spec or Formula, as Orange calls it: Cane Creek suspension, Race Face carbon rims and SRAM Eagle gold drivetrain.

First rides

It’s a biggie – Santa Cruz has a new Bronson out, with 150mm travel, carbon frame, wheels and a pricetag to make you wince. Plus first rides on the Merida 120 800, Shimano’s new 12speed XTR drivetrain and the Marin Alpine Trail 8

Longtermers

Benji’s Lapierre Zesty has a new mech after the last one fought a rock and lost, Dan tries out the high end Saracen Kili Flyer with carbon frame and it’s time to say goodbye to Roo’s Scott Genius 900 Tuned

Tested: tubeless pumps

Tubeless tyres make your life easier on the trails, but setting them up in the first place can be a nightmare. Enter the dedicated tubeless pump and canister inflator, designed to pop your tyres on in a flash. We’ve got six pumps and four inflators on test.

Tested: tubeless sealant

They mostly look and smell the same, but are some sealants better at plugging holes, stopping flats and seating tyres than others? We rode them, froze them, cooked them, stabbed lugs and slashed sidewalls to find out: Orange, Muc-off, Stans and loads more tested.

Enduro e-bikes

E-bikes are evolving at such a rapid pace it’s difficult to know which is the best and most innovative bike out there. So we’ve tested our shortlist of big hitters to find out if it’s the Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert, Vitus E-Sommet VR, Focus Sam2 Pro or Canyon Spectral ON:8.

Bikes in this issue

Canyon Spectral Al 6.0

Canyon Spectral ON:8

Focus Sam2 Pro

Lapierre Zesty AM 527 Ultimate

Marin Alpine Trail 8

Merida 120 800

Orange Alpine Formula

Santa Cruz Bronson cc XO1 Reserve

Saracen Kili Flyer

Scott Genius 900 Tuned

Specialized Turbo Kenevo Expert

Trek Remedy 8 27.5 Women’s

Vitus E-Sommet VR

Think fast

Trails are won and lost in the mind but you can think yourself faster: that might all sound a bit zen, but you really can learn to relax and ride to your potential

Skills: Conquer steeper trails

It’s easy to get freaked out by steep stuff, but remember your basic skills, focus on your body positioning and you’ll stay in control, says Andy Barlow from Dirt School.

Regulars

Big pictures

Buzz: Glasgow’s city limits now has a great riding destination in Cathkin Braes, plus new bikes, where to ride and inspiration.

Mailbox: Your rants, raves and witty ripostes

Afterimage: Danny MacAskill talks us through that hay bale shot from Wee Day Out