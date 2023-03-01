MBR April 2023 – 287

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR April 2023.

On the Cover

A wild Yeti spotted far from home, on the North York Moors. Photographer: Mick Kirkman

Features

The mbr bucket list

We’ve put together 32 things to do before the year is out, from helping yourself by nailing a jump line or working on your wheelies, to helping yourself by joining a litter pick or supporting riders at the World Champs this summer. And don’t forget to write in and tell us about which ones you’ve ticked off.

Bikes and gear

First Rides

First rides on the new Santa Cruz 5010 C GX RSV, SCOR 4060 Z ST XT, and Sonder Signal Ti GX Eagle.

Longtermers

Ben swaps his coil-sprung Privateer 141 for the regular air-spring version this month, plus updates on the Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Pivot Firebird Pro enduro machine, and Sonder Signal hardtail.

Product

We’ve tested the second generation Maxxis Shorty, a tyre spikey enough to own proper mud rides and now quick enough to work in dry conditions. Plus Deity components, Specialized shoes, SQLabs pedals and loads more.

Tested: Helmets

Your most important piece of safety equipment, helmets are safer, cooler, comfier and smarter looking than ever. On test are six full face helmets and six open shell.

Biketest: Short travel trail bikes

Bikes capable enough to ride everything on, but still tight enough, and light enough, to let you interact with the trail. We’ve got three gucci offerings from across the pond, the Santa Cruz Tallboy, Yeti SB120 and Pivot Trail 429.

Bikes featured this issue:

Pivot Firebird Pro

Pivot Trail 429 Pro XT/XTR

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Santa Cruz 5010 C GX RSV

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

SCOR 4060 Z ST XT

Sonder Signal ST GX

Sonder Signal Ti GX Eagle

Santa Cruz Tallboy X01 AXS RSV

Yeti SB120 T-Series T1

How to

Buzz: Rethinking Zone 2

Zone 2 training, or low intensity cardio, is the route to increased fitness – Fit4Racing’s Jonny Thompson shows us how to ditch the static bike and embrace circuit training instead.

Skills: E-bike skills part 2

Dirt School shows us how to get the most from your e-biking riding, with tips on climbing and descending.

The Buzz: Lovey Dovey

Dyfi Bike Park has a brand new red-graded trail, designed to lure in less experienced riders and thrill rippers in equal measure. We check out the berms, rollers and tabletops.

Column: Guy Kesteven

Modern XC bikes sit at the pinnacle of the sport, argues Guy. Faster than your average e-bike, more capable than a trail bike, and without the sluggish pace of an enduro bike.