Zwift and the Cape Epic are offering a new series of events, podcasts and things to win.

Zwift has become an integral part of training life for many riders and if you would like to show your off-road riding fitness, the platform will oblige.

Partnering with the world’s most gruelling mountain bike stage race, Zwift and the Cape Epic celebrate their third year together.

With lockdown limiting the opportunity for XCM mountain bikers to indulge their passion, Zwift and the Cape Epic will be offering a variety of open races, pro-am exhibition events and even podcast rides.

Race the pros – and hear their stories

Scheduled to start during the first week of March, there will be a four-stage Cape Epic event. Those Zwifters who have completed the four-stage event, gain entry to racing against some of the best XCM mountain bikers, in a pro-am invitation event.

For those mountain bikers seeking an even more immersive and relaxing experience there will be a Cape Epic podcast rides series. Swiss mountain bike phenom, Nino Schurter, American superstar, Kate Courtney, and Australian pro, Lachlan Morton, will be amongst those sharing their stories relating to the event.

A very light and bright Spark to be won

Further incentives to participate in these virtual Cape Epic events are the opportunity to unlock some official kit for your Zwift profile and win a bike.

All Zwifters who finish the four digital Cape Epic stages will be eligible to win a very strikingly styled Scott Spark RC 900 Team Issue, featuring full SRAM AXS.

The Scott Spark RC 900 in question has been custom finished by Fat Creations and has a wild Zebra stripe design. Its RockShox SID Select+ RL3 fork showcases a very skilful colour fade, starting with a yellow fork arch that goes orange down the lowers and becomes red, at the front axle mounts.