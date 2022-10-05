YT Uncaged 6: the ultimate experience

Ultra-Modulus carbon frame, SRAM AXS, RockShox Flight Attendant Technology - the Uncaged 6 line from YT is where cutting edge technology meets ultimate performance.

Technology moves forward fast, and with the Uncaged 6 range YT has fused cutting edge materials and tech with its signature craftsmanship to give two of its most popular bikes the ultimate blend of speed, performance and looks.

If going fast and having fun is your priority, the Uncaged 6 Jeffsy and Capra will deliver, and then some. Designed to be the best there is, with no compromise on parts and spec, these bikes are pinnacle of what’s possible.

Whether you’re pitting yourself against the best enduro racers out there or just like to push yourself to the limit on wild, rugged trails, the Uncaged 6 Capra will be your battle companion.

Based around an Ultra-Modulus carbon frame for the best possible blend of high strength and low weight, the Uncaged 6 Capra is built to shred. RockShox Zeb Ultimate forks with Super Deluxe Ultimate shock provide 165mm rear and 170mm front travel, and are boosted with Flight Attendant Technology, a wireless system that reads the terrain as you ride and adjusts suspension performance making your ride as fast and efficient as possible. All you need to focus on is the fun.

Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro carbon wheels encased in Maxxis Assegai I and Minion DHR II rubber are strong, durable and light, rolling with whatever terrain you point them at.

Wireless technology throughout the bike makes the whole ride experience more intuitive and more efficient, with SRAM AXS Eagle gearing and dropper seatpost completing a full wireless set-up nose to tail.

All mountain, all terrain, all day. When being the best there is means exploring where you want, when you want; steep descents, technical climbs, hours of fun. The YT Uncaged 6 Jeffsy is designed for you.

The Flight Attendant Technology that controls the RockShox Lyrik Ultimate forks and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock ensures your energy goes into speed and motion in all the right ways, controlling 150mm of front and rear travel to perfection. The SRAM AXS XX1 Eagle drivetrain provides the gear range you’ll need for big adventures, with an AXS Reverb dropper seat post and Renthal Fatbar Carbon handlebars provide comfort as you conquer those trails.

Grip when you need it comes courtesy of Maxxis DHF I and DHR II tyres on stiff, efficient and strong Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro wheels.

Both the Uncaged 6 Jeffsy and Capra are available in size S to XXL, and are available now from YT.

Tech you can set and forget

The less you have to think about your bike when riding, the more you can focus on the trail ahead. AXS gearing and Flight Attendant Technology means that once you’ve set your suspension up to suit your own brand of riding style, adjusting sag, rebound and compression, it’ll do the work to make your ride the best it can be.

No need to continuously tweak dials after that initial set up; Flight Attendant will analyse the data from your gearing, pedal power and from the suspension itself and adapt in real-time to the trail conditions, switching between open, pedal and lock positions.

Get hands on

When your focus is on getting the best possible performance for you, you’ll want to ensure the bike feels just right. There’s nothing quite like seeing it in real life, checking out the fit and feel, and even taking it for a proper ride.

Try before you buy? No problem. Reserve a consultation at the YT Mill, Surrey Hills, UK, via the online booking platform, grab your gear and take your dream ride for a test.

Once you’re ready to take the plunge, you can either pay up front, via credit card or Paypal. YT is also part of the Green Commute Initiative in the UK; ask your employer for more information.