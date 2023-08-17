YT Mill: The bike shop uncaged

Why all trails should lead to the YT Mill in Guildford

The people at YT Industries live by a simple mantra: “Live Uncaged”. What does that mean? YT say they’re looking to remove boundaries, challenge conventions and simply do things better. This ambitious mission statement doesn’t just apply to their bikes, though, because the YT Mill aspires to be much more than your average bike shop.

That’s not to say the YT Mill forgets the basics. When you enter the showroom – situated in the heart of the glorious Surrey hills – you’re stepping into an exciting world of brilliant MTBs, the latest bike tech, and stylish YT Wear that looks good both on and off the trails. You can take all that as a given – it’s the extra bits like the bike demos, the live events, the expert servicing, and the passionate, knowledgeable staff that take the experience to the next level. You can even stop for coffee, snacks and a beer at the YT Mill’s in-house café.

YT (it stands for Young Talent) was founded by Markus Flossmann in 2008, with the aim of giving riders of all ages access to proper mountain bikes and uncaging their hidden talent. They realise that before you splash out on your next MTB, you’re probably going to want to do more than admire it in some in-store display. In other words, you’re never going to get a proper handle on a new MTB until you’ve tested it in the environment it was built for. That’s why all of YT’s Core models (Szpeter, Decoy, Izzo, Jeffsy, Capra and Tues) are available to demo. (The YT Mill has Crankbrothers flat pedals available for you to use, though you must remember to bring your own helmet.)

A five-hour test ride costs just £15, with all the proceeds being donated to trail building advocacy projects – if you subsequently go on to buy a bike, YT will refund this money back to you. It’s worth remembering, too, that YT offer a Click & Collect service for extra convenience.

If you’re still unsure about the best bike for you, YT’s team of enthusiasts are on hand to offer expert advice. You can rest assured that they get in the saddle every week and love riding just as much as you do, so they’re always happy to chat all things bike.

The top-level customer care doesn’t end when you buy your new dream bike, either. YT offer service and warranty support, while the service centre is on hand to help you get the most out of your new purchase. For example, YT Mill offers exclusive suspension tuning sessions, so if you want to get your bike ready for the upcoming season, just give them a call to get booked in.

You can also join the YT Mill team on organised ride-outs every month – everybody’s welcome! – and it’s well worth keeping an eye out for all the other exciting events taking place throughout the year.

All this and more can be found in Guildford, just 45 minutes outside London, and 20 minutes’ drive from Peaslake Trail Centre and 35 minutes’ drive from Rogate Bikepark. When you pay them a visit, it won’t take you long to realise why the YT Mill is much more than a bike shop.

Where to find the YT Mill

Web: uk.yt-industries.com

Address: YT Mill UK, Unit 6A Pew Corner, Old Portsmouth Rd, Guildford , GU3 1LP

Telephone: 01483 319004

Opening hours: