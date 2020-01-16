YT Industries release £2k alloy Jeffsy Base with updated geometry

More than just a new paint job

One year after the carbon Jeffsy, YT Industries release the alloy Jeffsy Base with an updated geometry based on the successful carbon version.

YT Industries press release

More than just a paint job – Aluminum bike updated and ready to send it

After the carbon frame ‘redefined friendship’ last year – courtesy of an advanced geometry for a longer, slacker ride – the aluminum-framed JEFFSY Base will add more excitement to riding the trails for all aluminum fans out there this year. The updated geometry based on the carbon success is accompanied with a high-tech spec. The JEFFSY Base comes in the colors Twotone Blue and Black Magic, is available with a 27.5- or 29-inch wheel size and frame sizes vary from S to XXL. The choice of wheel and frame size is not necessarily defined by body size but by riding style and personal preference. The 29er is an aggressive and agile mountain bike that will let riders conquer the most technical terrain while also getting the better of any uphill section in their path. The 27.5-inch wheel size lets JEFFSY unleash its pure gravity genes despite being an all-mountain with great climbing characteristics.

“The new JEFFSY carbon bike has been very successful and has helped YT gain a good position in the all-mountain bike market. The new geometry has been well received, so it’s a no-brainer to bring the same performance to customers that prefer to ride aluminum bikes. They can expect the same fun but aggressive riding experience and trail characteristics. The performance of the JEFFSY has been well received, but so has the appearance. We wanted to move as much of the aesthetic from the carbon model to the alloy model as possible.” – Chris Hilton, CTO YT Industries

GEOMETRY & SPEC

YT has injected the 2020 JEFFSY Base model with the same fun-loving DNA and geometry update introduced to the carbon frame in the past year. Courtesy of the new geometry and kinematics, the slacker head angle, longer reach and lower front give riders a comfortably aggressive position on the bike during technical descents and plenty of control, while the steep seat tube angle allows for great climbing characteristics. The geometry can also be adjusted thanks to the Flip Chip, which drops the BB by 8 mm and results in a 0.5°-slacker head and seat tube angle. This modern geometry paired with a great kit will deliver heaps of stoke on the most demanding trails the planet has to offer. Both the 27.5- and 29-inch Base model are specced with a RockShox Yari RC with 160 mm / 150 mm of front travel respectively; that means 10 mm more front travel! The rear suspension is set up with the RockShox Deluxe Select shock. The JEFFSY Base comes with a 1×12 drivetrain by SRAM and a DT Swiss M1900 wheel and MAXXIS Minion DHR II tire combination. The Thirstmaster 4000, a 600 ml FIDLOCK bottle, fits in the frame snugly and will ensure you always stay hydrated. Additionally, maintenance and servicing have become easier, thanks to the ‘single sided hardware access’ enabling the suspension linkage and rear triangle hardware to be installed and removed from the same side. The ‘race-specific advanced sealing concept’ and ‘axial-lip-seal’ prolong the service life of the new aluminum JEFFSY, thanks to additional seals that protect the double-sealed full complement bearings and keep water and dirt at bay.