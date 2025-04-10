The short travel YT Decoy: new 29er gets Fazua’s Ride 60 motor and latest 480Wh battery – check out the three-bike range including prices, weight and spec

The YT Decoy SN 29 is an e-Jeffsy in all but name.

Last year mid-power e-bikes were the hottest things on two wheels, with Whyte’s E-Lyte Evo and the Santa Cruz Heckler SL, and many more wowing us with their performance. It’s 2025 now though, and it’s shaping up to be the year of super power bikes, like the Amflow PL Carbon Pro and the just-launched Specialized Turbo Levo Gen 4.

Bucking the trend is YT, with its second mid-power e-bike in as many years. Called the Decoy SN 29 it’s a full 29er, gets 140mm travel and the brand says it is like a Jeffsy with a Fazua motor. Think of it as a scaled back YT Decoy SN MX, a bike with big travel we loved riding last year – the 29 is there for trail or all-mountain riders rather than enduro pinners.

Danny has a full review of the new YT Decoy SN 29 Core 3, so if you want to know how it rides click over to his test. Or read on to get the skinny on the new bike’s vital statistics – the full range explained,prices and the spec list.

YT Decoy SN 29 need to know

29er version of the Super Natural mid-power Decoy launched last year

Travel is pared back to 140mm with a 160mm fork

Fazua Ride 60 motor and 480Wh battery

Three models in the range, starting at £6,499 for the Core 2

Five sizes, long chainstays, and a 20.6kg weight on the top end Core 4

Let’s start with the motor, YT has gone for the Fazua Ride 60 that pused out 60Nm torque and 450 watts of peak power. That’s the most grunt of any mid-power motor we’ve seen. It’s also specced the new big battery option, with 480Wh.

The bike itself has relatively modest 140mm travel, 20mm less than the original SN. There’s a 160mm fork up front.

YT has also used a flip chip to fettle the geometry, which interestingly looks very much geared towards speed over the ground. The SN 29 has a 64.4° head angle and 477mm reach in size large.

It’s the chainstays that really deserve comment though, at 447mm they’re really long for stability, while the 78.6° seat tube angle is steeper than most bikes and should make for a good pedalling position.

The bike comes in five sizes, from S-XXL.

YT Decoy SN 29 range, prices and spec

YT Decoy SN 29 Core 2 £6,499 (€6,499, $6,499)

All bikes in the new range use the same frame, made from YT’s top end Ultra-Modulus carbon fibre. The entry level Core 2 uses basic Fox suspension, with a 36 Rhythm fork with Grip damper, and a Performance level Float X shock.

It uses a Shimano SLX mech and XT shifter, and Hayes Dominion A4 brakes. There’s a YT 40mm rise handlebar, and Raceface stem.

The bike rolls on DT Swiss E1900 wheels, and the same tyres come on the entire range: Maxxis DHF & DHRIIs with EXO+ casings and MaxxGrip up front.

YT Decoy SN 29 Core 3 £7,499 (€7,499, $7,499)

The Core 3 is our pick of the range because it uses RockShox Lyrik Ultimate fork and Super Deluxe Ultimate shock – probably the best all-mountain suspension you can get right now.

The drivetrain steps up to wireless, with SRAM S1000 Transmission, and you get Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro 2 wheels and the same Maxxis tyres

The Renthal 50mm Apex stem, 40mm rise Fatbar and ODI grips are exclusive to YT.

YT Decoy SN 29 Core 4 £8,499 (€8,499, $8,499)

Interestingly the Core 4 is the heaviest bike in the range: the Core 2 is 20.4kg, the Core 3 is 20.5kg and the Core 4 20.6kg.

The spec is a huge improvement on the Core 4, with SRAM XO Transmission drivetrain, Race Face Era carbon cranks, carbon DT Swiss EXC1501 Spline wheels, YT Postman dropper, and 800mm Raceface Era handlebar.

The bike uses Fox 36 Float Factory forks and a Fox Float X Factory shock.