Details of new YT Capra Elite and YT Decoy Elite

Five star builds without the five figure price tag

Following on the ‘Shred’ coil-sprung versions of the Capra and Decoy, YT have just revealed details of high-end air-sprung ‘Elite’ versions them too.

YT bossman Markus Flossman: “We wanted to offer riders that prefer air suspension the advantage of the burlier forks and latest air shock suspension technology.”

YT Capra Elite 29, £5399

The CAPRA Elite 29 is the new high-end version of YT’s most popular rig. Available in the frame sizes M-XXL. Carbon frame accompanied by FOX 38 Float Factory fork with 170mm of travel. The new FOX Float X2 Factory air shock with 170mm of rear travel. Boasts new SRAM X01 Eagle 52 drivetrain. Includes an improved tyre spec with MAXXIS Assegai EXO up front and MAXXIS Minion DHRII EXO+ in the back. All rounded off with a Renthal Fatbar Carbon 35 handlebar and E13 LG1 Race EN Carbon wheels.

YT Decoy Elite, £6399

High-end variation of the DECOY. The DECOY Elite is an E-MTB and the carbon mullet-build comes in frame sizes S to XXL. The new FOX 38 Float Factory E-bike fork with 170mm of travel and FOX Float X2 Factory air shock with 165mm of rear travel. Powered by the YT custom-made 540Wh battery, which is integrated into the frame. Shimano STEPS E8000 motor and 12-speed Shimano XT. The bike is completed with the FOX Transfer Factory dropper, Crank Brothers Synthesis E-Bike Carbon wheels (with front and rear specific rims) and MAXXIS Assegai EXO front and MAXXIS Minion DHR II EXO+ rear tyres, and a cockpit with Renthal Fatbar 35 handlebar.

And there you have it. We’re hoping to get hold of a YT Decoy Elite for a first ride review very shortly. Watch this space!