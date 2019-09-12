Raw YT Capra 29 AL is 100% carbon free and there’s only 400 of them

The raw finish aluminium YT Capra 29 AL will be £3,299 and there's only 200 available in Europe and another 200 available in the USA

YT Capra 29 AL press release

Pure power downhill and a nimble climber

One year removed from the launch of a limited-edition CAPRA 27 AL YT Industries is releasing a limited batch of the CAPRA 29 AL. This metal beast is 100 % carbon free and again features the unique ‘raw’ aluminum finish. This goat eats dirt, rocks and roots for breakfast thanks to high-end components and 170 mm of suspension travel.

The modern CAPRA 29 AL geometry, progressive V4L rear suspension linkage and premium lightweight and durable alloy components make this beast a well-rounded animal that delivers powerful enduro vibes on the roughest trails and in the most challenging bike parks. True to the nature of the goat though, the CAPRA is also neat and nimble when it comes to getting back up the mountain. The 29’’ wheels and the 76° seat angle come in handy when pedaling uphill. The only catch: This CAPRA 29 and its ‘raw’ frame coating is limited to 400 pieces worldwide – 200 bikes are available in Europe and 200 in the US.

“The response to last year’s limited edition was resounding. The CAPRA is a beast on the trails and delivers the goods in both worlds when racing downhill and climbing back up the mountain to drop back into the trail.” – Markus Flossmann, CEO YT Industries

GEOMETRY

Outstanding uphill capabilities and maximum downhill performance are no longer mutually exclusive, thanks to the unique geometry of the CAPRA 29. This goat kills two birds with one stone and lets riders enjoy both worlds. With long reach and a slack head angle, the modern geometry of the CAPRA 29 interprets the enduro segment in a YT’s characteristically adrenaline-loving way. The CAPRA 29 is an efficient climber, thanks to a seat tube angle that provides a balanced seated position on the bike optimizing the output on the trail. Additionally, the big wheels provide plenty of traction which translates to more drive for power-intensive uphill sections as well as extra confidence and control on faster downhill parts. For even more versatility, the Flip Chip lets riders adjust the BB height as well as the head angle and seat tube angle by 0.5 degrees. The short seat tube makes it possible to choose the frame size according to personal taste. The decision between M, L, XL or XXL no longer depends on body dimensions but rather on riding style. Bike park, enduro racing or trail riding: the CAPRA 29 tackles any terrain.

SPECS

With 170 mm of super smooth travel, the FOX 36 Float Factory fork provides “GOAT-like” traction and keeps you on track in the roughest of conditions. The heavy-duty FOX DHX2 Factory shock with its lightweight SLS steel spring combines maximum performance with a wide range of adjustment enabling to deal with any terrain. For better efficiency on the way back up the hill, the shock can also be locked out with a simple flick of a switch. With its massive gear range and the robustness to match it, the 1×11 XTR drivetrain by Shimano is ready to deal with any conditions. E*thirteen’s 9-46 tooth cassette is the first choice when it comes to aggressive trail riding and tough racing. SRAM’s Code RSC brakes with adjustable reach and bite point provide optimal modulation, and with 200 mm Centerline rotors both front and back you’ll never find yourself lacking the power to stop. The Kashima-coated FOX Transfer Factory dropper post offers infinite travel adjustment so that you can be sure to always put your saddle exactly where you need it.