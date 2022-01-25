Bigger battery, slicker integration and an alloy frame for Giant’s latest trail e-bike.



If the idea of a Trance X E+ appeals, but your budget isn’t quite in carbon e-bike territory, Giant now has some more affordable options.

The Taiwanese brand has revealed three new aluminium frame versions of its Trance X E+, using the latest co-developed Yamaha SyncDrive Pro mid-drive motor.

Anchoring these new metal Giant e-bikes is an 85Nm version of the SyncDrive Pro mid-drive motor, rated at only 2.7kg (5.9lb) of component weight.

You can change the frame angles, a bit

Suspension and geometry configurations are similar to the carbon Trance X E+, that Giant launched last year.

Reach numbers are generous, with a size large Trance X E+ varying between 482- or 489mm, depending on its flip-chip setting.

All sizes of the new Trance X E+ have two flip-chip adjustable head angle values too, with 65.8-degrees in the low-setting, and 66.8-degrees in the higher configuration. A 150mm fork works in combination with a 140mm shock and 29er wheels, to make the most of Giant’s Trance X E+ geometry.

Stellar aluminium value

The new alloy Giant e-bike range starts at £4699. For that money you get a Trance X E+ 1, featuring a 625Wh battery pack. Suspension on this entry-level derivative is sourced from RockShox, with a Gold DL Debonair fork and Deluxe R shock. Drivetrain and brakes are Shimano Deore, with 203mm rotors.

If your e-bike budget extends to £5199, Giant’s Trance X E+ 2 becomes an option. Suspension sourcing changes to Fox, with a 36 Float Rhythm at the front, supported by a Float DPS at the rear.

Drivetrain upgrades within the Shimano hierarchy from Deore to SLX, while brake rotor size is similar to the Trance X E+ 1, at 203mm.

The Trance X E+ 3 has a big battery

The lead offering in Giant’s new aluminium e-bike range, is a Trance X E+ 3. At £5199 the Fox fork changes to Performance speciation, with a Float X Performance shock at the back. Drivetrain goes up one notch on the Shimano product ladder, to XT, and brake rotors increase in size, to 220mm.

Where the Trance X E+ 3 truly distinguishes itself from the other two options, is its 750Wh battery pack, with 20% greater range.

All three Trance X E+ derivatives use the same robust Praxis Wave 36t 4130 steel chainring and proven Maxxis tyres. As you’d expect on a trail e-bike, the casing sizes are 2.6”, with a combination of Assegai and Dissector.

Giant has also improved the ergonomics of its e-bike functions, relating to the Trance X E+. The handlebar-mounted Ergo3 mode selector can be mounted left or right and Giant’s RideControl Go top tube selector features clearer graphics and now has a dedicated on/off switch.