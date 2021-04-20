Everything you need to know about the WHOOP Strap 3.0

This is Whoop 3.0 is unsurprisingly the third edition of its popular fitness band. A free band that comes when you subscribe to their fitness app measuring HRV (heart rate variability) body strain and sleep.

Whoop 3.0 Strap comes with the new pro knit band which claims to be the most comfortable strap whilst dispersing sweat as well as a five day battery life.

The strap itself is well formed and easy to forget after a few days as its light enough to not actually feel like a watch. The strap is easy enough to adjust and take off with its folding clasp system.

Depending on your activity Whoop over a variety of different band systems for a variety of sports, wrist, body and arm bands to keep the watch in place depending on your sport.

After a few days of wearing the strap most of the data is collected to allow the app to understand your bodThe strap takes into consideration travel, sleep and the stresses of your everyday life to give you in depth analysis of when your body is primed for strain or actually just needs rest.

The app itself is very intuitive, recently having a large update giving the user quicker access to things such as the ‘coaching’ feature and Whoop live. Coaching gives you an in-depth look into how you are sleeping, disturbances during sleep and your optimal time in bed – showing you the minimum sleep you need to get by for the next day.

Whoop live is a newer feature allowing you to film yourself during workouts with live tracking of your strain and heart rate on screen.

The Whoop 3.0 strap and the monthly subscription gives a very detailed and in depth analysis of your fitness, exertion and recovery allowing you to track how you feel day to day whilst training for events or just keeping fit.