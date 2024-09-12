Where long, low and slack began: Mondraker’s 20th anniversary Foxy Carbon Unlimited bike pays homage to Forward Geometry

Mondraker's enduro rig has had a makeover, inspired by the 2013 Foxy XR

Spanish bike brand Mondraker has launched a special 20th anniversary edition of its enduro bike, the Foxy. There will only be 20 Foxy Carbon Unlimited 20th Anniversary bikes manufactured and sold across the world, with a price tag of £9,499.

For your money you get a blinged out paint job inspired by the first Foxy to use Mondraker’s Forward Geometry (the 2013 Foxy XR) full Fox Factory suspension and a SRAM X0 Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain. Like the best enduro mountain bikes its ready to rip then.

Mondraker Foxy Carbon Unlimited 20th Anniversary need to know:

There will be just 20 of the bikes manufactured and sold worldwide

Paint job inspired by the 2013 Foxy XR

The bike comes with a price tag of £9,499

Kitted out with Fox Factory suspension front and rear, SRAM’s XO Eagle AXS T-Type drivetrain and SRAM Code Silver Stealth brakes

Also comes with e*Thirteen Grappler carbon wheels and a Fox Transfer dropper post

What makes the Mondraker Foxy Carbon Unlimited 20th Anniversary unique?

We love a good limited edition bike, and Mondraker keeps producing the goods. Just earlier this year they released the Neat e-bike in a limited edition Gulf livery, and now, we’re treated to a blinged out Foxy Carbon to celebrate 20 years of Mondraker’s entry into the enduro market.

So what’s new with the limited edition bike and is it worth parting with over £9k of your cash for? We’ll cover the spec below, but in essence it’s pretty top of the range. You can expect Fox suspension and dropper, SRAM’s premium groupset, and decent carbon wheels for your money.

You also get a custom, hand-painted colour which is inspired by the 2013 Foxy XR, whcih was the first Foxy to use Mondraker’s Forward Geometry. Thankfully, it’s only taking inspiration from the design and not from the alloy frame – this one is fully carbon, but uses the same black diamond, white and foxy gold colours to make it stand out. They’re hand painted, with details including each Foxy logo from the last 20 years on the top tube.

If you’re among the 20 owners, you’ll also get a case which contains a booklet with the history of the Foxy, some frame touch-up paint, and a certificate of authenticity.

Mondraker is also throwing in FG10 and FG30 stems to give riders a choice when it comes to your ultimate setup.

Mondraker Foxy Carbon Unlimited 20th Anniversary spec

The Foxy Carbon Unlimited 20th Anniversary will, like the limited edition Neat, be pretty heavily specced with top components, and use the new Fox Grip X2 damper. It’s based off of the XR and RR models, with a Fox 36 Float Factory Kashima 160mm fork, Fox Float X Factory Kashima EVOL shock, and a Fox Transfer dropper for good measure. The dropper will vary between 150-200mm travel depending on the frame size.

It also uses SRAM’s Code Silver Stealth 4 pot brakes, e*Thirteen’s Grappler Carbon 30mm wheels and SRAM’s Eagle X- AXS T-Type drivetrain. It will be available in sizes S to XL.

The price is set at £9,499, which is £200 more than the 2024 top-of-the-range Foxy Carbon XR. However, that comes with Öhlins suspension rather than Fox. The bikes will be available to order from 12th September.

mondraker.com