Mondraker’s Neat is the first e-bike to flaunt a Fox 2025 Grip X2 damper… but it’ll cost you nearly £12k

There are just 50 bikes going to be made in this limited edition Gulf livery, and the bike comes with upgraded brakes and the new Fox Grip X2 damper inside the fork

Spanish mountain bike brand Mondraker has released a limited edition Gulf liveried version of its Neat e-bike. There are only 50 bikes to be made in the production run, and they’re based on the top-of-the-range RR SL model. Beyond the stunning colourway, the Neat Unlimited Gulf Edition will come with upgraded brakes – to SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, and the Fox 36 29 Float GRIP X2 Factory Kashima fork has the new 2025 Grip X2 cartridge.

We test rode the Mondraker Neat RR last year when it launched, and found it rides as good as it looks – and that’s without the top-of-the-range kit on the RR SL.

Mondraker Neat Unlimited Gulf Edition need to know:

There will be just 50 bikes made, making it rather exclusive

The Neat Unlimited Gulf Edition gets SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth brakes

It also gets the new Fox 2025 Grip X2 cartridge

Each frame has been handpainted

The bike will be priced at £11,899

Mondraker Neat Unlimited Gulf Edition

Bike companies collaborating with automotive or motorsport brands isn’t a new thing. Just last week McLaren launched its first eMTB with a ridiculously powerful motor. But what is new is Mondraker’s take on the timeless Gulf livery – on an electric mountain bike. Mondraker cites the collaboration as “the perfect link between tradition and innovation, between the past and the future. It doesn’t matter if you’re a petrol-head or a die-hard mountain biker; this limited edition is the bike for the rider looking for adrenaline and authenticity in equal measure.”

What it means in practical terms is it’s a limited run of 50 bikes, paying homage to the former Le Mans winner, the 1970 Porsche 917. There are lots of imitations of this livery across various sports, but Mondraker has done a seriously nice job of this – and it works really nicely with the sharp lines of the Neat and the colour blocks of the Gulf paint.

But what about the bike? Well, it’s going to set you back £11,899 which is nearly £1,500 more expensive than the top-of-the-range Neat RR SL it’s based on. You do, however, get upgraded brakes in the form of SRAM Code Ultimate Stealth, and the Fox 36 29 Float GRIP X2 Factory Kashima forks come with the new 2025 Grip X2 cartridge.

Whether you think that’s enough to justify the price increase will be down to personal preference – but even if we never own one of these beauties, it’s still a pretty awesome take on a historical livery.

mondraker.com