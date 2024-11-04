What do the hottest SL e-bikes really weigh? We put 8 of the best models on the scales

Talk of e-bike weights has come thick and fast this year, as every brand looks to launch some kind of lightweight e-bike. In the first part of our massive SL E-Bike of the Year test, we put 8 bikes on the scales of truth.

2024 has been the year of the SL e-bike, with every Tom, Richard, and Harold seemingly coming out with a lightweight e-bike of some description. Alongside some impressive headline weights, there has been a diverse range of approaches, from small batteries and low-power motors, to full power motors with small batteries, and even full power motors with full-size batteries. It’s made the SL e-bike category fascinating to observe but almost impossible to define, particularly with the late entry of Amflow to the ring with its ludicrously powerful DJI motor.

We’ve spent the last three months testing the hottest SL e-bikes from all the leading brands, and in part 1 of the test we bring you the all-important weigh-in. After all, they’re called SL e-bikes for a reason, right? But how much do they really weigh, especially when equalised with the same tyres and volume of sealant? The results are extremely interesting, revealing a spread of weights that reflect the differing approaches, as well as the improvements that have come recently with battery energy density. As such, the latest drive unit systems are definitely at an advantage here. It also shows how important packaging is in the equation, with the frame and suspension design playing a fundamental role in how much material is needed to build a bike that works in the real world.

Stay tuned later this week for the main test video, where we discuss the pros and cons of all the bikes on test, and reveal the winner of the MBR SL E-Bike of the Year test. Until then, here’s a list of the contenders, along with their prices, weights, motors, power and torque outputs, and battery capacities. Following the main test video we will also be releasing a range test video, where all the 5 major drive units are compared on the same test loop, in the same conditions, by the same rider. And with all bikes running the same Continental Kryptotal tyres (2.4in, Soft compound, Enduro casing) this is the most accurate a comparison as you’ll find anywhere.

Santa Cruz Heckler SL C S, £7,600

19.78kg

size L

Fazua Ride 60 motor / 60Nm / 450W / 430Wh battery

Whyte ELyte 150 RSX, £7,999

19.92kg

size L

Bosch SX motor / 55Nm / 600W / 400Wh battery

Cannondale Moterra SL 1, £8,550

20.44kg

size L

Shimano EP801 motor / 85Nm / 600W / 600Wh battery

Norco Fluid VLT C2 140, £7,999

19.90kg

size L

Bosch SX motor / 55Nm / 600W / 400Wh battery

Specialized Turbo Levo SL Expert Carbon, £9,000

18.48kg

size S4

Specialized SL 1.2 motor / 50Nm / 320w / 320Wh battery

Orange Phase EVO, £7,900

20.88kg

size L

Bosch SX motor / 55Nm / 600W / 400Wh battery

Trek Fuel EXe, £7,600

19.66kg

size L

TQ HPR 50 motor / 50Nm / 320w / 360Wh battery

Orbea Rise LT M10, £7,599

19.58kg

size L

Shimano EP801 motor / 85Nm / 600W / 420Wh battery

So there you have the weights, be sure to watch the full test video and the range video to get the full picture.

Oh, and for comparison, here’s the actual weight of the Amflow PL Carbon Pro with the 800Wh battery. Bear in mind that this had lightweight Maxxis EXO tyres (which have an advantage on the Continental Kryptotal’s used here) and the 600Wh battery should bring the weight down to 19.8kg in size large.