We are big fans of Hunt wheelsets, now one of its best – the Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core – has a massive £650 off in the Hunt Spring Sale

Hunt is renowned for producing some of the best MTB wheelsets on the market, and they come competitively priced too. The brand is also becoming well known for dropping some of the best MTB sales with genuinely worthwhile discounts. Its Spring Sale is no different, with savings of up to 30% off across Hunt’s range of highly rated wheels.

There are bargains to be grabbed on some of our tried and tested MTB wheels – but the best we’ve found so far, packing a massive 50% off, is on the Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core. It’s been discounted from £1,299 to a staggering £649.50, which – for a carbon MTB rim – makes it an absolute steal for anyone looking for a solid enduro wheelset.

The Hunt Proven Carbon is a hard-hitting carbon wheelset for technical and fast enduro riding and for those with carbon fear – they come backed by Hunt’s H_Care lifetime crash replacement for worry-free riding. The V2 version comes completely redesigned and bolstered with new H_Core reinforcement technology and features front and rear-specific rim profiles. At 50% off you’re getting the best of Hunt’s Proven tech at a bargain price. View deal at Hunt Key Features of the Hunt Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core There’s a lot to love about the Proven Carbon Enduro H_Core wheels, firstly, the price alone makes them a real standout purchase if you’re looking for an upgrade on your current wheelset. The V2 versions also have H_Core reinforcement technology, which Hunt says significantly increases the impact resistance of the rims when compared to the previous iteration. Hunt says they are the first wheel brand to use this new-to-market wheel technology and they add it’s a big advancement to carbon rim manufacturing. H_Core has undergone industry-leading in-house impact tests and real-world rider testing. H_Core uses a highly compacted carbon fibre core component that is designed to reinforce the junction between the rim bed and sidewall, which Hunt says creates a more compacted structure, free of voids or pockets. To back up the strength and impact claims, the Hunt Proven Carbon wheels come with H_Care (Free Lifetime Crash Replacement) – which is for the first owners, when used with single crown forks, and a full 3 years from purchase date warranty is also offered to the original purchaser against material or workmanship defects. So you can confidently hammer these wheels knowing you’re covered should you crack a rim.

Elsewhere, the high spec continues with the brand’s Rapid_Engage 17 Rear Hub that provides fast engagement paired with dependability. The 4.3° engagement angle, Hunt says, will deliver all your power straight to the ground. The packages completed with top of the line, triple butted Pillar Spokes, hard-anodized alloy nipples and they come taped and tubeless ready with 45mm tubeless valves.

The wheels are just some of what Hunt has on sale currently. If you’re after something specific or you’re a multi-disciplined rider, it has equally fine wheel deals on its top-rated gravel wheels, so it’s worth checking out Hunt for more.