Watch the mbr show episode 1: Specialized Kenevo SL, Orange Phase Evo, YT Jeffsy and Neko Mullaly’s dream downhill bike

Welcome to the new mbr show! In this first episode we open with the recent launch of the Specialized Kenevo SL 2, which gets the latest SL 1.2 motor that was first introduced on the Gen 2 Specialized Levo SL. The addition of the new motor boosts the peak power output of the Kenevo SL to 320 watts while upping the torque to 50Nn. An update that brings the Kenevo SL 2 inline with the best lightweight electric mountain bikes.

We also discuss why we were expecting so much more from the Kenevo SL 2. We take a closer look at Specialized’s recent patent application for its Under Bottom Bracket suspension design and how a couple of overlooked aspects of the patent application could easily be applied to the next generation of Specialized e-bikes.

Orange is also getting in on the lightweight, high-power, mid-torque e-bike category with the launch of the Bosch SX equipped Phase Evo. It’s the first e-bike we’ve seen that has integrated down tube storage. Orange has dubbed it the SAFE, which is an acronym of Stores Accessories Food & Equipment, and it makes full use of the extra space the smaller 400Wh battery leaves in the upper section of the down tube.

We go hands-on with the new YT Jeffsy Core 5 and without spilling the beans, it’s very much evolution, not revolution, when it comes to YT’s classic trail bike. Travel is 150mm up front and 145mm on the rear, and the Jeffsy now has integrated down tube storage.

The show is not all about new bikes though, even if Neko Mullay’s Frameworks downhill frame is finally available to pre-order. His journey to build the perfect downhill bike is essential YouTube viewing for any bike geek with an interest in all aspects of bike development, from production to ride feel, as Neko candidly walks us through the whole process in his video series.

We close out the show with an interesting product development from Specialized. If you ride an MX/Mullet bike, which size inner tube should you carry? 29in or 27.5in? Neither, you want the new Mountain Mullet inner tube that’s halfway between both.

