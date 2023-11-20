Watch the mbr show episode 1: Specialized Kenevo SL, Orange Phase Evo, YT Jeffsy and Neko Mullaly’s dream downhill bike

Welcome to the mbr show, where we scrutinise the latest bikes, critique the newest hardware, and discuss the hottest topics in mountain biking.

Welcome to the new mbr show! In this first episode we open with the recent launch of the Specialized Kenevo SL 2, which gets the latest SL 1.2 motor that was first introduced on the Gen 2 Specialized Levo SL. The addition of the new motor boosts the peak power output of the Kenevo SL to 320 watts while upping the torque to 50Nn. An update that brings the Kenevo SL 2 inline with the best lightweight electric mountain bikes. 

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL 2

The new Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL 2 looks a lot like the old one, but has more grunt

We also discuss why we were expecting so much more from the Kenevo SL 2. We take a closer look at Specialized’s recent patent application for its Under Bottom Bracket suspension design and how a couple of overlooked aspects of the patent application could easily be applied to the next generation of Specialized e-bikes. 

Orange Phase Evo

A world first? The Orange Phase Evo has it very own SAFE in the down tube

Orange is also getting in on the lightweight, high-power, mid-torque e-bike category with the launch of the Bosch SX equipped Phase Evo. It’s the first e-bike we’ve seen that has integrated down tube storage. Orange has dubbed it the SAFE, which is an acronym of Stores Accessories Food & Equipment, and it makes full use of the extra space the smaller 400Wh battery leaves in the upper section of the down tube.

YT Jeffsy Core 5 Forest of Dean

JD getting loose on the new YT Jeffsy Core 5 in the Forest of Dean

We go hands-on with the new YT Jeffsy Core 5 and without spilling the beans, it’s very much evolution, not revolution, when it comes to YT’s classic trail bike. Travel is 150mm up front and 145mm on the rear, and the Jeffsy now has integrated down tube storage.  

Framworks

Frameworks: Follow Neko Mullay’s journey to developing his perfect downhill frame

The show is not all about new bikes though, even if Neko Mullay’s Frameworks downhill frame is finally available to pre-order. His journey to build the perfect downhill bike is essential YouTube viewing for any bike geek with an interest in all aspects of bike development, from production to ride feel, as Neko candidly walks us through the whole process in his video series. 

Specialized Mullet Tube

One tube to rule them all, Specialized has a Mullet/MX innertube that fits 27.5in and 29in tyres

We close out the show with an interesting product development from Specialized. If you ride an MX/Mullet bike, which size inner tube should you carry? 29in or 27.5in? Neither, you want the new Mountain Mullet inner tube that’s halfway between both.

