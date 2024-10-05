Watch Danny MacAskill front flip 10m into a lake, ride two bikes at once, and roll a tractor tyre, in Campus

Unmissable riding from the legendary Danny MacAskill, in his latest edit Campus

Danny MacAskill rolls a tractor tyre, highwires across a rooftop, teeters along a line of kettlebells and front flips 10m into a lake. Just a few of the many jaw dropping moves in his latest edit, Campus: The film follows Danny Mac as he cruises around the adidas campus at Herzogenaurach in Germany, looking for things to throw himself down.

Is it as good as Inspired Bicycles, the movie that made him famous? “I’m never going to supersede that video, Inspired,” he told us a few years back. You decide – you can watch the new Campus video right now for free on YouTube…

What can we expect then from the foremost man in mountain bike trials and general street riding tomfoolery? You can see him riding tables, rails, rooftops, the gym and many more facilities. The edit ends with Danny Mac front flipping off the roof and 10 metres down into the campus lake below.

He’s got a history of water of course, anyone remember when he rode into a 6ft puddle for Wee Day Out?…

And rumour has it Way Back Home was orignally planned to include a jump from the Skye bridge, before discretion got the better of him…

What does Danny say about the latest film, Campus? “The first time I got the invite to campus I immediately started riding the place in my mind,” he says. “Riding all the rooftops, riding all the railings, you know, it’s a really interesting space. Not just anyone can go there! As soon as you see that kind of big overhanging piece of architecture or whatever, you immediately imagine the different things you could do up there. So, it was cool to finally get to come here to actually do it.”

Of course it’s a pure piece of marketing from adidas, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t brilliant and highly watchable. You can also see the latest Five Ten Freerider Pro BOAs Danny Mac wears throughout the piece, shoes that will be available to mountain bikers to get their hands on from 2025. And if you can’t wait that long, the Five Ten Freerider Pro is still one of the best mountain bike shoes on sale right now.

The best bit for me? Not the finale dropping into the lake, although that is incredible. The best demonstration of Danny’s control and power comes when he jumps out of the skate park, lands and immediately bunnyhops over the railings on a football pitch. It’s mesmerising.