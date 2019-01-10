Wales360 brings off-road stage racing back to Britain

Channeling the Cape Epic and BC Bike Race into a six day, 550km tour of Wales

If you’re hankering for a new bucket list challenge, how does a stage race taking in the very best Welsh trails and landscapes sound?

Wales360 need to know

Six stages

550km route

13,000m climbing

July 22-27

Individual Entry ‘Early Bird’ £1310.00

wales360.com

The inaugural Wales360 event is set to take place in July will allow up to 600 riders, competing in teams of two or solo riders, the chance to discover a 550-kilometre route through Mid and North Wales over six point-to-point stages.

Uniquely each day will feature a timed stage within the day of riding that is timed separately, taking influence from Enduro racing it gives riders the chance to push themselves to the limit on both the climbs and descents for a short section within the overall stage.

Balancing challenge with reward is what Wales360 is all about.

As well the chance to ride on some of the world’s best trails and a fantastic route through breath taking Welsh scenery, entry to Wales360 also includes seven nights, all-inclusive accommodation either in the boutique tented village (five nights), or en-suite hotel accommodation (two nights) along with a daily professional bike service, locally sourced and regionally appropriate, food and drink, secure overnight storage and kit transfer.

Out on the route riders can expect way marking and professional timing services, plus four refuelling and support points on each of the six days of riding, which takes in almost 13,000 metres of ascent.

Wales360 will start in Aberystwyth on Monday 22 July, finishing back in the famous Welsh coastal town six days later on Saturday 27 July, having taken in a route that includes classic mountain biking locations such as Coed y Brenin and the Elan valley.