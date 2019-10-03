New Vitus Mythique trail bike starts from £1,249

Sits between Vitus' hardtails and the Vitus Escarpe as entry into full suspension for a wider audience

New Vitus Mythique is based around a Horst-link 4 bar suspension design – both wheel size options – with prices starting from £1249.99 UK RRP.

Vitus Mythique press release

Say hello to the Mythique, our brand new one stop shop, does it all trail bike.

When we started developing the Mythique our main goal was to create the most accessible, capable and performance driven trail bike on the market. We focused on ensuring the Mythique used proven modern geometry, solid suspension kinematics and reliable components to achieve that goal. The Mythique is available in 3 spec options and both 27.5” and 29” wheel sizes.

The Mythique was developed around a proven Horst-link 4-bar suspension design, allowing us to develop an accessible, capable and performance driven trail bike. Pairing modern geometry with dependable components and a setup that gives you the confidence to progress your riding to the next level. The Mythique is a bike capable of descending as well as it climbs. Watch the smile on your face widen as the Mythique encourages you to get out on the trails and shred section by section.

The Mythique comes in 3 spec options and both 27.5” and 29” wheel sizes. The price ranges from £1249.99 to £1599.99.

Vitus Mythique kinematics

Bikes will be in stock mid/late November on both Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. Customers will be able to pre order the bike on Wiggle.