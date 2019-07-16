Watch: trailer for VISION, a female led freeride mountain bike film

Coming July 30th 2019

VISION is a new female led freeride mountain bike film starring Veronique Sandler, Tahnée Seagrave, Casey Brown, Vaea Verbeeck, Manon Carpenter and others.

>>> Casey Brown could be first ever female rider at Red Bull Rampage

VISION press release

adidas and Five Ten presents VISION, a female led Freeride Mountain Bike film. VISION is a film about inclusivity, standing alongside your heroes and redefining the status quo. VISION blends the creative worlds of Veronique Sandler in a coming together of art, design and sport.

Veronique Sandler, a former World Cup racer, has paved her own way in the mountain bike industry away from competition. This is a film about her VISION for the future of a sport.

Taking inspiration from the streets, dirt jumping and freeride, this action focused documentary follows Veronique’s journey alongside her heroes as she brings her VISION to life. Working in partnership with Revolution Bike Park in Wales, UK. Together they made a dream a reality.

Starring Veronique Sandler and a collective of the best riders from around the world.

“For me personally, raising the bar for women in action sport is not about separation, it is about earning our place alongside the best in the game. Whilst women’s specific events and projects have a place in the industry to drive accessibility and encourage participation, it is important to me to drive inclusivity at the top of our sport and earn our equal place through skill, passion and determination, both on the bike and with a shovel in hand.” – Veronique Sandler

VISION – Coming July 30th 2019 Itunes, Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vimeo on Demand