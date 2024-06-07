Val di Fassa Trentino to host the first ever Enduro World Championships

Enduro and E-Enduro men’s and women’s rainbow stripes on the line

Val di Fassa Trentino in Italy will host the first ever Enduro World Championships this summer, a year after it became an official UCI-sanctioned World Cup sport. Both the UCI Mountain Bike Enduro and E-enduro World Championships will take place on 14-15 September, with four rainbow jerseys up for grabs: Men Enduro, Women Enduro, Men E-enduro and Women E-enduro.

Val di Fassa Trentino is no stranger to enduro racing, it hosted rounds of the Enduro World Series from 2019 and last year the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series visited the Dolomites here. Racing will take place around the town of Canazei, and while there are no details yet on the stages themselves, we’d be surprised if the famous Tutti Frutti trail wasn’t in the mix.

How you can race enduro

If you’re looking to race enduro this summer, but don’t happen to be a world class pro rider, don’t dispair, there are plenty of races closer to home you can get involved in. Check out the National Enduro Championships, Ard Moors, and Tweedlove for starters, and get yourself on one of the best enduro mountain bikes

Enduro Worlds

UCI President David Lappartient said: “I am thrilled that the first Enduro and E-enduro UCI World Champions will be crowned in Val di Fassa Trentino, which hosted a very successful round of the 2023 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. This venue in the beautiful Italian Dolomites is already well-known to many international athletes, and we can only look forward to the first ever UCI Mountain Bike Enduro and E-enduro World Championships in this majestic setting.”

