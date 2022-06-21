Updated Santa Cruz Hightower now comes with frame storage

The award-winning Santa Cruz Hightower has its geometry refined, and gets on-board storage in the form of the 'Glovebox'

The Santa Cruz Hightower is an award-winning all-terrain mountain bike; a go-anywhere, and have a hell of a lot of fun while you’re there kinda bike. And for 2022, Santa Cruz have made some interesting updates including the addition on on-board storage. The question is, will it still rate as one of the best mountain bikes we’ve tested?

Santa Cruz Hightower need to know:

Increased reach to match updates across the range

Size-specific chainstays

Lower, slacker geometry

More linear and progressive suspension leverage curve

New ‘Glovebox’ on-board storage in the downtube

Sag window to better judge shock setup

MBR rated the previous version of the Hightower highly. So highly in fact that we judged it our Editors Choice for 2020, and a bike has to be seriously impressive to achieve that accolade. So what do the updates to the 2022 version bring?

What’s not changed

While there are tweaks to geometry and suspension design, a lot remains the same, which is good news if you loved the previous version. It’s still a 150/145mm travel bike with 29er wheels, designed to roll anywhere and offer a capable, confident ride feel. And while geometry has been altered, these are minor tweaks and not massive updates. Think of it as refinement, rather than a rework.

The lifetime frame warranty and pivot bearing replacement, for original owners, is still in place too.

Updated geometry on the Santa Cruz Hightower

Santa Cruz states it’s opted to make geometry changes that ‘modernize the bike without overstepping its intentions.’ This means increased reach numbers to bring fit in line with other recently updated models, such as the Santa Cruz Megatower, which we swung a leg over back in April ’22.

Santa Cruz have also opted for size-specific chainstays to offer better balance between the front and rear of the bikes across the size ranges, and ensure all sizes perform and feel similar.

The headtube has been slacked by around 0.5 degrees, and the bottom bracket lowered, while the stack has been increased to complement modern handlebar set up.

Compliance within the frame is also tailored to size using size-specific stiffness, again to ensure a uniform feel across each size, and across both Santa Cruz’s C and premium CC carbon frame models. Essentially what this means is that a rider on a small Hightower should have the same ride experience as a rider on a large frame.

Updated suspension design

While the actual design of the suspension hasn’t radically changed – the shock still sits nice and low in the frame – Santa Cruz have adjusted the leverage curve. It’s now more linear and more progressive, which is design to improve consistency in the stroke feel and damping, while also increasing bottom-out resistance to provide more support on harder hits.

New Santa Cruz Glovebox feature

It was surely inevitable. Santa Cruz have joined the on-board storage crew, and there’s now a storage compartment located in the downtube which Santa Cruz have named the Glovebox.

To keep your essentials organised, the Glovebox design comes with two bags; a Tool Wallet and Tool Purse. This is good news for anyone who wants to just grab the bike and go without loading up with bags and tools; you should be able to carry your emergency trail repair bits on-board, so you’re never caught short.

Other handy features

One new frame feature we’re pleased to see is the sag window. This is essentially a small gap or window in the seat tube around the shock which allows you to see more clearly the sag marker so you can better set up the bike. Given in the previous model, you had to poke around with your fingers or try or awkwardly try and spot it around the limited sight lines in the frame, this will make sag set up so much less of a stress.

There’s room for a bottle cage inside the main frame too.

And finally, the Santa Cruz Hightower features a threaded BB, plus refined cable routing to make installation easier and reduce frame wear.

New Santa Cruz Hightower specs, prices and availability

The updated Santa Cruz Hightower will be available from July onwards. The following models make up the 2022 range.

From the information provided, it also looks like there will be two aluminium-framed options available, though information on pricing hasn’t yet been supplied.

Santa Cruz Hightower C R

Price: £5,399 / $5499

Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: RockShox Lyrik Base, 150mm

Shock: FOX Float Performance DPS 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM G2 R

Wheels: RaceFace AR Offset 30 29″ rims with SRAM MTH hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″

Santa Cruz Hightower C S

Price: £6,499 / $6799

Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance, 150mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code R

Wheels: RaceFace AR Offset 30 29″ rims with DT Swiss 370 hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″

Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS

Price: £7,799 / $8499

Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance Elite, 150mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RS

Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30 29″ rims with i9 1/1 hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″

Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS RSV

Price: £8,899 / $9799

Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance Elite, 150mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RS

Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29″, 28h rims with i9 1/1 hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4

Santa Cruz Hightower CC X01

Price: £8,299 / $8799

Frame: Carbon CC 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 150mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30 29″ rims with i9 1/1 hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″

Santa Cruz Hightower CC X01 AXS RSV

Price: £9,599 / $10699

Frame: Carbon CC 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™

Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 150mm

Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate 210×55

Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12spd

Brakes: SRAM Code RSC

Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29″, 28h rims with i9 1/1 hubs

Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″

Santa Cruz Hightower Al D

Price: TBC

Frame: Aluminium 145mm VPP™ 29-in

Fork: RockShox 35 Gold, 150mm, 29”

Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance

Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle, 12spd

Brakes: TBC

Wheels: WTB ST i30/ SRAM MTH

Tyres: Maxxis DHRII 2.4 MG EXO/ Minion DHRII 2.4 MT EXO

Santa Cruz Hightower Al R