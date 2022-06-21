Updated Santa Cruz Hightower now comes with frame storage

The award-winning Santa Cruz Hightower has its geometry refined, and gets on-board storage in the form of the 'Glovebox'
The Santa Cruz Hightower is an award-winning all-terrain mountain bike; a go-anywhere, and have a hell of a lot of fun while you’re there kinda bike. And for 2022, Santa Cruz have made some interesting updates including the addition on on-board storage. The question is, will it still rate as one of the best mountain bikes we’ve tested?
Santa Cruz Hightower need to know:
- Increased reach to match updates across the range
- Size-specific chainstays
- Lower, slacker geometry
- More linear and progressive suspension leverage curve
- New ‘Glovebox’ on-board storage in the downtube
- Sag window to better judge shock setup
MBR rated the previous version of the Hightower highly. So highly in fact that we judged it our Editors Choice for 2020, and a bike has to be seriously impressive to achieve that accolade. So what do the updates to the 2022 version bring?
What’s not changed
While there are tweaks to geometry and suspension design, a lot remains the same, which is good news if you loved the previous version. It’s still a 150/145mm travel bike with 29er wheels, designed to roll anywhere and offer a capable, confident ride feel. And while geometry has been altered, these are minor tweaks and not massive updates. Think of it as refinement, rather than a rework.
The lifetime frame warranty and pivot bearing replacement, for original owners, is still in place too.
Updated geometry on the Santa Cruz Hightower
Santa Cruz states it’s opted to make geometry changes that ‘modernize the bike without overstepping its intentions.’ This means increased reach numbers to bring fit in line with other recently updated models, such as the Santa Cruz Megatower, which we swung a leg over back in April ’22.
Santa Cruz have also opted for size-specific chainstays to offer better balance between the front and rear of the bikes across the size ranges, and ensure all sizes perform and feel similar.
The headtube has been slacked by around 0.5 degrees, and the bottom bracket lowered, while the stack has been increased to complement modern handlebar set up.
Compliance within the frame is also tailored to size using size-specific stiffness, again to ensure a uniform feel across each size, and across both Santa Cruz’s C and premium CC carbon frame models. Essentially what this means is that a rider on a small Hightower should have the same ride experience as a rider on a large frame.
Updated suspension design
While the actual design of the suspension hasn’t radically changed – the shock still sits nice and low in the frame – Santa Cruz have adjusted the leverage curve. It’s now more linear and more progressive, which is design to improve consistency in the stroke feel and damping, while also increasing bottom-out resistance to provide more support on harder hits.
New Santa Cruz Glovebox feature
It was surely inevitable. Santa Cruz have joined the on-board storage crew, and there’s now a storage compartment located in the downtube which Santa Cruz have named the Glovebox.
To keep your essentials organised, the Glovebox design comes with two bags; a Tool Wallet and Tool Purse. This is good news for anyone who wants to just grab the bike and go without loading up with bags and tools; you should be able to carry your emergency trail repair bits on-board, so you’re never caught short.
Other handy features
One new frame feature we’re pleased to see is the sag window. This is essentially a small gap or window in the seat tube around the shock which allows you to see more clearly the sag marker so you can better set up the bike. Given in the previous model, you had to poke around with your fingers or try or awkwardly try and spot it around the limited sight lines in the frame, this will make sag set up so much less of a stress.
There’s room for a bottle cage inside the main frame too.
And finally, the Santa Cruz Hightower features a threaded BB, plus refined cable routing to make installation easier and reduce frame wear.
New Santa Cruz Hightower specs, prices and availability
The updated Santa Cruz Hightower will be available from July onwards. The following models make up the 2022 range.
From the information provided, it also looks like there will be two aluminium-framed options available, though information on pricing hasn’t yet been supplied.
Santa Cruz Hightower C R
- Price: £5,399 / $5499
- Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Base, 150mm
- Shock: FOX Float Performance DPS 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM G2 R
- Wheels: RaceFace AR Offset 30 29″ rims with SRAM MTH hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″
Santa Cruz Hightower C S
- Price: £6,499 / $6799
- Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance, 150mm
- Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM Code R
- Wheels: RaceFace AR Offset 30 29″ rims with DT Swiss 370 hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″
Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS
- Price: £7,799 / $8499
- Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance Elite, 150mm
- Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM Code RS
- Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30 29″ rims with i9 1/1 hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″
Santa Cruz Hightower C GX AXS RSV
- Price: £8,899 / $9799
- Frame: Carbon C 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: FOX 36 Float Performance Elite, 150mm
- Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Select+ 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM GX AXS Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM Code RS
- Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29″, 28h rims with i9 1/1 hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4
Santa Cruz Hightower CC X01
- Price: £8,299 / $8799
- Frame: Carbon CC 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 150mm
- Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
- Wheels: RaceFace ARC Offset 30 29″ rims with i9 1/1 hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″
Santa Cruz Hightower CC X01 AXS RSV
- Price: £9,599 / $10699
- Frame: Carbon CC 29″ 145mm Travel VPP™
- Fork: FOX 36 Float Factory, 150mm
- Shock: Rockshox Super Deluxe Ultimate 210×55
- Drivetrain: SRAM X01 Eagle AXS, 12spd
- Brakes: SRAM Code RSC
- Wheels: Reserve 30|HD 29″, 28h rims with i9 1/1 hubs
- Tyres: Maxxis Minion DHR II 29″x2.4″
Santa Cruz Hightower Al D
- Price: TBC
- Frame: Aluminium 145mm VPP™ 29-in
- Fork: RockShox 35 Gold, 150mm, 29”
- Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance
- Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle, 12spd
- Brakes: TBC
- Wheels: WTB ST i30/ SRAM MTH
- Tyres: Maxxis DHRII 2.4 MG EXO/ Minion DHRII 2.4 MT EXO
Santa Cruz Hightower Al R
- Price: TBC
- Frame: Aluminium 145mm VPP™ 29-in
- Fork: RockShox Lyrik Base, 150mm, 29”
- Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance
- Drivetrain: SRAM NX Eagle, 12sp
- Brakes: TBC
- Wheels: Raceface AR 30/ SRAM MTH
- Tyres: Maxxis DHRII 2.4 MG EXO/ Minion DHRII 2.4 MT EXO