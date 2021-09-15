Three great UK bike parks you’ve probably never heard of

If you’re looking for anew playground to visit in the Autumn then we have three suggestions: Bike Park Kernow in Cornwall, The Bull Track in East Sussex and Mountain View Bike Park in South Wales.

Bike Park Kernow

Bike Park Kernow is smack in the middle of Cornwall. There are six trails to ride, two blue trails, two reds and one black, and while the longest is only 600m, they’re beautifully built and sit in stunning woodlands. The uplift is quirky, an old Unimog will tow you and the bikes up in a collection of farm trailers. The only trouble is, it’s booked up solid a lot of the time. Perhaps not so undiscovered then!

£30 adults, £17.50 kids, open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Bull Track

The Bull Track in East Sussex has jumps, berms, and more jumps – start off on small tabletops and you can progress up to big drops and step downs, road gaps and wooden kickers. There’s no uplift, but the climb back up is pretty mellow. You can now book using the Podium.zone app too.

£7.50, open Wednesday, Saturday, Sunday.

Mountain View Bike Park

Mountain View Bike Park is another South Wales bike park that’s great for new or young riders. Start off on the 1km-long Tiger Trail with its berms, rollers and switchbacks. There are even North Shore options. Then there are the jump lines for more experienced riders, pump tracks, and a new visitor’s centre with cafe.

£10 adults, £7 kids, £30 family of five, all for a three-hour session.