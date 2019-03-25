Next month’s Trash Free Trails is more than just a litter pick

Spring trail clear tour April 13th-21st

Trash Free Trails teams up with Trek Bicycles for a nationwide trail clean-up activation as they bid to reduce litter on the UK’s trails by 75% by 2025.

Spring Trail Clean tour stops

SOUTH WALES – BIKEPARK WALES + SIZED LAUNCH EVENT – 13TH APRIL @ 11AM – 2PM

BRISTOL – LEIGH WOODS – 14TH APRIL @ 5PM – 8PM

NORTH WALES – COED – Y – BRENIN – 15TH APRIL @ 11AM – 2PM

NORTH WALES – COED LLANDEGLA – 17TH APRIL @ 5PM – 8PM

SHEFFIELD – LADY CANNINGS – 18TH APRIL @ 5PM – 8PM

NORTH YORKSHIRE – DALBY FOREST – 20TH APRIL @ 11AM – 2PM

LAKE DISTRICT – GRIZEDALE FOREST – 21ST APRIL @ 11AM – 2PM

SCOTTISH BORDERS – INNERLEITHEN, TRANSCEND – TWEEDLOVE FESTIVAL – 9TH JUNE

GET INVOLVED!

Sign-up for your nearest Spring Trail Clean Tour event and follow the Trash Free Trails teams progress on their plans to eradicate 75% of trail litter by 2025 here.

A CALL TO ARMS (& LEGS!)

Trash Free Trails are now calling for ALL trail lovers to join them at 8 of our best loved mountain biking and trail running venues in the UK to take positive action to tackle litter on their trails this April 13th – 21st*

“Our trails are under pressure like never before and, as mountain bikers, it is our duty to protect and conserve them. Join us in taking action this spring and help us take a huge step towards cleaner, greener trails” – Dom Ferris & Ben Gaby – Trash Free Trails.

MUCH MORE THAN A LITTER PICK!

Beginning with a bang at the iconic BikePark Wales venue, Trash Free Trails will launch their epic road-trip with a unique mix of #TRASHMOB trail clean-ups, rubbish rides, plastic pollution education activities, comedy consultation games and honest and open conversations with mountain bikers about the ever increasing amounts of litter on our trails!

Long time Trek athlete Tracy Moseley is adding her passionate voice to the cause and is calling for riders to join the Trash Free Trails movement this spring;

“I am so happy to see the work that Trash Free Trails are doing to help make people aware and encourage them to remove litter from their favourite riding spots. I’m looking forward to heading to my local Spring Trail Clean Tour event and I know the TFT guys would be so grateful if you could too!” – Tracy says.

VITAL TRAIL LITTER DATA

The eight Spring Trail Clean Tour locations represent a cross-section of purpose built mountain bike facilities used by hundreds of thousands of mountain bikers, of all ages and abilities, each year. So, instead of just bagging and binning the trash they remove, trail clean volunteers will be separating and tallying what they find to produce the first ever ‘State of the Trails – Litter Report’.

“There is currently very little data out there about the amounts and impacts of litter on our trails and wild places. The evidence collected in our Litter Report will help us begin to paint a true picture of the trail litter issue, which is vital if we are to identify solutions and help shape impactful policy” – Says Ferris.

MTB INDUSTRY ENGAGEMENT

In addition to the Spring Trail Clean Tour, Trash Free Trails have been working with Trek Bicycle Corporation on increasing industry involvement and sharing ideas on the vital role that brands can play in reducing trail litter and plastic pollution.

“We’ve seen a positive shift in people’s attitudes towards the role business plays in environmental issues, and engaging with industry plays a crucial part in getting our message out” -Says Gaby.

The Spring Trail Clean Tour partnerships also extend to Stance socks and BikePark Wales, forming a powerful and progressive core support team.

“Ensuring people understand our philosophy is essential to us when choosing partners. Stance and BikePark Wales share our passion and long term vision and we can’t wait to get started on the Spring Trail Clean Tour and future projects together”- Says Gaby.