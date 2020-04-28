Details on new Transition Sentinel: their new everything bike

"The hard charging all-rounder is back"

New Transition Sentinel bumps up the travel – from 140mm to 150mm – but it’s the continued new angular aesthetic of the frame that stands out.

>>> Read what we thought of the previous versiob: Transition Sentinel Carbon GX first ride

Transition Sentinel need to know

150mm travel carbon 29er

150mm rear travel with 62.5mm shock (140mm with 57.5mm shock)

160mm travel fork

Lifetime warranty

Featuring SBG geometry with short offset fork

Full carbon frame (including swingarm and rocker link)

Enduro Max bearings with bearing shields on main pivot

Threaded BB

Accessory mount on underside of top tube

Claimed weights: 3.20 kg frame inc. shock, complete SRAM X01-build 13.94 kg

Leverage change: supple at sag, linear progression increase, bottom out resistance, mid stroke support, better mid-stroke recovery, works with coil or air shocks.

What else?

63.5° head angle, approx 77° seat angle. Lengthened chain stays. More tyre clearance. Short seat tube lengths with lengthy dropper post insertion. Small size gets 150mm dropper, Medium 180mm, and L-XXL get 210mm.

Press release

The Sentinel inspires confidence like you’re wearing full body armor.

It’s forgiving do-it-all attitude truly blurs the lines between planted bottomless sender and playful poppy trail pony. Whether you’re chasing EWS dreams or just a weekend afternoon escape, it will bring out the best in you. So easy to get acquainted with you’ll find yourself sending lines, jumps and maneuvers you always felt were beyond your ability. Where before you went around, now you go over. Where you pushed up, now you pedal. Where you rolled, now you jump. Pedal up and repeat.

The Sentinel features a full carbon frame made from premium Japanese Toray fiber with a tailored blend of 24T and 30T materials to create the right balance of frame stiffness, strength, and impact toughness. Our unique latex coated EPS molding process allows for sharper frame lines and tighter edge radius control with maximum strength to weight ratio and less wasted material.

The 24% overall progression with a linear rate of change works well with air or coil shocks. The stock 62.5mm shock stroke provides 150mm of rear wheel travel, with the ability to use a 57.5mm stroke shock to get 140mm travel and large usable sag range let you custom tailor your ride.

Dropper posts keep getting longer so we combine short seat tube lengths with mega seatpost insertion to help get your saddle completely out of the way. All complete bikes come with longer travel dropper posts; SM 150mm, MD 180mm, LG-XXL 210mm.