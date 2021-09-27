Alloy Transition Scout and Sentinel bring more performance for less money

Transition has taken its latest Scout and Sentinel carbon bikes, and reformed the frame options in aluminium, lowering entry price to some great geo

Fancy the progressive geometry and industrial design of Transition’s trail and enduro bikes, but not quite the price? If the boutique nature of Transition appeals, but your budget is tight, there are now cheaper Sentinels and Scouts.

The Pacific Northwest bike brand has now introduced alloy versions of its latest-generation Scout and Sentinel, lowering the purchase point for these progressive geometry frames, to enable more folk to get hold of one of Transition’s best mountain bikes without bankrupting themselves.

Riders get the same suspension configuration and proven angles, with a bit more frame weight. The Scout alloy frame is rated at 8.95lb (4.06kg), with the Sentinel a touch more, at 8.97lb (4.07kg).

Transition bringing more performance for less money

Nothing else has changed in the affordability evolution of these new Transitions. The alloy Scout runs a 150mm fork, 140mm shock and 27.5” wheels, just like its compositive twin. Same story for Sentinel, with its 160mm fork and 150mm shock, albeit rolling 29er wheels.

These new Transition range additions are super-slack, like the carbon-fibre frames they are evolved from. Transition’s latest aluminium Scout has a 64° head angle, a short 37mm fork offset, and a size large measures to 485mm of reach.

Five frame sizes

The latest alloy Sentinel sits at an even slacker 63,6° head angle, with reach being a touch shorter, at 476mm in a size large.

Like Transition’s 2022 model year carbon fibre Scout and Sentinel, the new alloy derivatives feature similarly clever frame designs. You’ll find a durable threaded bottom bracket, Enduro Max pivot bearings and SRAM’s universal derailleur hanger standard.

Sizing is generous too, with the metal Sentinel available in five sizes, from S to XXL. With its 27.5” wheel configuration, Transition’s product planners see the Scout appealing more to shorter riders, hence its sizing starts at XS and peaks at L.

Same geo – for less

Pricing starts at £1899.95 for either frameset, which is quite a lot cheaper than a comparative carbon fibre Sentinel or Scout frame, positioned at £3199.95.

Complete bikes offer options for the keen trail or enduro rider, on a budget. At £3499.95 the 2022 Scout or Sentinel alloy NX build kits see Fox Float X shocks, Float Rhythm 36 forks and Code R brakes.

Rolling these Scout and Sentinel alloy NX builds along are Stans Flow D rims, with Maxxis Assegai 3C EXO+ tyres up front and Maxxis Minion DHRII 3C EXO+ at the rear.