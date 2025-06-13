11,000m of descending, 6 days riding and 250km of trails: UK’s newest enduro race will shuttle riders between Scotland’s most iconic destinations, with the route still hush-hush

Brand-new Trans Caledonia Enduro in 2026 looks like it'll be an incredible six days on the bike

A brand-new, six-day enduro race is set to launch in Scotland next year, called the Trans Caledonia it’ll take place across some of Scotland’s best – and most secretive – trails. It’s all very hush-hush about which trails the race will cover in September 2026, but we’re promised a massive 11,000m of descending and 250km of riding across six days.

Entry to the Trans Caledonia is pretty limited though, with only be 80 slots available. Organisers say there are categories for both male and female riders across amateur and professional categories.

Trans Caledonia promises 35 timed stages throughout the week. We’ve also got it on good authority there will be whiskey and ceilidhs to balance out the time in the saddle. There are already great events like the Enduro2 which comprises 15 stages, 12,000m of descending in Verbier, but it’s great to see something closer to home appear on the calendar. Let’s take a look at all the details we have so far.

11,000m of descent, 6 days, 250km riding

As enduros go, the Trans Caledonia sounds pretty epic. And throw in some spectacular trails and landscapes Scotland is famed for, and you’ve got a recipe for a pretty damn good week on the bike. According to the team at Trans Caledonia, the race route will include “singletrack in ancient pine forests” as well as “endless trails on rugged Munros.”

Although they’re keeping schtum about the precise locations for the moment, we do know that riders will be shuttled between venues throughout some of Scotland’s most iconic riding destinations. The Trans Caledonia team have said they aim to change the route yearly, providing a different experience to riders for each edition of the race.

Although the September 2026 race is the inaugural edition, it sounds like the team has a longer term vision, which is something desperately needed with mountain bike events in the UK at the moment.

The numbers speak for themselves: 6 days of riding, 7 nights of accommodation, over 250km of riding, 35 timed stages and 11,000 metres of descening. It sounds like a hell of a week. And, to top it off, there’s even promise of a Ceilidh to end the week.

The Trans Caledonia isn’t jus about showing off the best of Scottish trails, though. It’s about giving people a great racing and cultural experience in Scotland.

Who’s behind the Trans Caledonia race?

The Trans Caledonia comes from the brains of three passionate mountain bikers. Chris Hutchens, former downhill and enduro racer, Katie May, who also helps to organise the women’s MTB festival, Limitlass, and Matt Hale. Each member of the team has competed in multi-day enduro events across the globe, and decided to put together their own multi-day offering after spotting a gap in the market.

But it’s not just about the racing, it’s about highlighting Scotland as a mountain biking destination. It will also involve local communities and businesses where possible, including Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland and relevant trail associations to help improve the sustainability of the event and trails throughout the country.

The team is also interested in encouraging gender parity within mountain biking, and it’s great to see an event being so explicit about this when research has shown that women remain an under-represented group in the sport.

So, how do you sign up? Well hold your horses, it’s not until 2026! But you can sign up to the Trans Caledonia email list to keep up to date on when entries open.

trans-caledonia.com