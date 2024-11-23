15 stages, 12,000m of descending, and you get to race with a mate: new Enduro2 Verbier edition scheduled for 2025

Ever wanted to give pairs racing a go? Now's your chance in some of the best scenery in the world

Touted as the original pairs format enduro race, the Enduro2 event is back in Switzerland in 2025. Our very own Mick Kirkman joined in the event in Meribel this year – which will still take place in 2025 on 23-25 August – and loved the format. The new Switzerland event will take place July 5-7 2025.

But with only 350 entries available registration not open until December 15, the competition is going to be fierce.

What is Enduro2?

Essentially, Enduro2 is a multi-day enduro race but done in pairs. So you and a mate get the chance to race together across some of the best riding in Europe.

With your team of two, the timed stages are now calculated as a duo, with each team only being given one race number and one timing chip.

Enduro2 touts itself as the “original” pairs-format enduro race, and has been putting on events since 2015 across the globe. And for 2025, it returns to Switzerland with a new event.

Yeah there’s a race on, but it’s also about having fun with friends, riding in some epic places.

Enduro2 Verbier setup

As it stands, there are set to be three days of racing within the four day event. The stages will be from Saturday to Monday, with around 15 stages in the race, resulting in 12,000 metres of vertical descent.

And so you don’t worry about having to climb all that way back up, the organisers have designed the route so that it makes use of plenty of ski lifts to access the singletrack and bike park stages. Thanks to this, there will apparently only be 200-500 metres of climbing per day.

To make it even more interesting, all the stages will be run blind. Meaning you’ll have no opportunity to recce them first. It does, however, sound less like an intensely difficult and competitive race, and more of an opportunity to get some decent riding in and then relax in the evenings.

Entries will be limited to 350 for this first edition, with registration opening on 15 December. Prices start at €349, and you can save by combining entries between the Verbier and Meribel events. The organisers have warned that it is likely to be popular, with the Meribel event selling out within 24 hours year on year.

The entry includes lunches for two days, three days of racing, a three day lift pass, free event photos and media, bike washing facilities, car parking, and timing among other things.

British riders should be aware you need to obtain a medical certificate from your GP in order to race – something that is usually charged for by the NHS.

enduro2.fr/english