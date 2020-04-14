Photo essay: trails with no riders

You know why

Daydreaming of being able to ride like you used to before the era of Coronavirus? Join us in some misty-eyed virtual mountain bike bliss…

This article originally appeared in February 2012 issue of mbr.

Potential

Words: Jonathan Emery

Photos: Jon Gibson

Deserted trails snaking into the distance speak to the frontiersman in us all; in the brooding silence everyone becomes an intrepid pioneer surveying terra incognita like the first man. A ribbon of singletrack twists ahead into the great green yonder like a question mark — your eyes follow it, entranced. Where could this all lead?

