Surrey Hills no longer under threat from oil drilling

mbr stamping ground safe for the time being

Surrey Hills sits on the fifth largest oil field in the UK but there not be an oil rig atop Leith Hill in the near future.

The Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has not renewed developer Europa Oil and Gas’ leases.

Europa Oil and Gas statement: “Following the Minister’s decision, the Company, on behalf of its partners, will be withdrawing its planning application to drill the Holmwood prospect from the Bury Hill Wood site. The Company, with its partners, intends to undertake a full evaluation of alternative sites from which to target the Holmwood prospect, and other plays in the licence.”

Below is our story from November 2016…

Five million barrels of oil under them thar hills

Specifically, the area or and around Leith Hill is where Europa Oil & Gas (in conjunction with the UK government) are interested in digging and drilling around in.

There is an estimated five million barrels’ worth of oil under them thar hills. That is an awful of ‘black gold’. It’s worth an awful lot of money.

Europa Oil & Gas will apparently be attempting to horizontally drill using a rig that passes under Coldharbour Village. This on its own will entail cutting down a hectare of trees and constructing a lofty and highly visible drilling rig.

The Surrey Hills has a degree of protection because it is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty but we all know about the allure of natural resources and money can have. Just look at how the shale gas fracking scene is going apace in northern England despite the public’s and local council’s objections.

Local campaigners have set up a protest group on Facebook – Leith Hill Protection Camp. There’s also the Leith Hill Action Group fighting against the oil barons too.

Surrey Hills are a popular spot for outdoor users in the south of England. We here at mbr ride – and test there – on a regular basis. It’s an invaluable green space in this part of the country.