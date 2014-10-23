Friends ride Afan Forest (VIDEO)

We’ve just stumbled across this great little video from Afan Forest, filmed by Barry Godin riding the best of the Afan trails with his friends



Night riding, wet weather roosting, out of control sealant spraying: it’s got it all. There’s some cool talkie-cam too, telling you about the trails including the new Blade. Definitely makes mbr want to head back to Afan again soon, whatever the weather.

If you’re heading to the South Wales centre anytime soon, check out our Afan Forest Trail Centre Guide before you do. It’s crammed full of useful hints and tips — which trails to ride, insider knowledge on the places to stay, what tyres to take, where to stay and loads more.

Barry and friends didn’t show the Afan Bike Park, but we think it’s one of the best additions to the valley in years. There’s something for riders of every level, so beginners can get stuck in alongside more experienced riders and really raise their skill levels.

It’s pretty easy to find, nestling just alongside Y Wal: there are five separate trails all starting from the same point, catering for beginners right through to advanced riders. They’re marked for difficulty and they’ll help you learn to jump tabletops and doubles, negotiate step-ups, carry momentum through berms, and flow through rooty corners. Car parking is available on site at Bryn Bettws Lodge.