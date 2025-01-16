BikePark Wales’s new Trail Diaries video shows extent of recent storm devastation, and the trail crew’s battle to get the park back up and running

Trail Diaries episode 2 is out now on BikePark Wales's YouTube channel revealing how the winter conditions have been even more challenging than usual.

A few weeks ago, we reported on the widespread devastation that the recent storms, Bert and Darragh had on the mountain biking community across the UK. Both storms ended up being far worse than anticipated, and have resulted in several trail closures up and down the UK. BikePark Wales, located in Merthyr Tydfil in south Wales, was one of the hardest hit places, and ended up having to close more than once to repair the damage to the park.

From fallen trees, to bits of trail being entirely swept away, the SIDZ Trail Crew have had their work cut out for them over the last few months. And, they’ve been busy documenting it all via the BikePark Wales YouTube channel.

The first episode of the ‘Trail Diaries’ series went live last year, with the team capturing their work on the Boomslang lower trail, a new technical Black graded downhill track. This time, however, the team showcases some of the work that goes into repairing the damage when a storm has hit. And unfortunately, in this case, when two hit almost back to back.

Almost all of the trails have now been reopened, but it’s interesting to reflect on the impact the weather has on what is still a small business. You can watch the full episode above or on the BikePark Wales YouTube channel.

bikeparkwales.com