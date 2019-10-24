52% crispy leaves and 48% succulent remainsins

TORQ Brexit Bar. This is quite topical and has caused a great deal of amusement in cycling social media circles.

Torq: “The new TORQ Brexit Bar contains 52% crispy leaves and 48% succulent remainsins. Formulated by TORQ’s Performance Nutrition team to give the UK population the energy they need to cope with the stresses and strains of the Brexit process. These bars can be purchased by our European friends too, as long as we are able to ship them before the 31stof October, or they might get held up in customs. The ‘Organic Hellfire & Brimstone’ flavour and ‘Extra Messy’ formulation is bittersweet and complex – and we’ve almost finalised the recipe, we just need to get it signed off by the TORQ Brexit Committee. We’re taking pre-orders now and we might deliver before 31stOctober, or we might not ever deliver at all, we’re not quite sure at the moment!”

The whole thing is of course a shameless advertising stunt to draw the people’s attention to a tempting offer on TORQ’s Explore Flapjacks.

But still, kudos to the marketing team!