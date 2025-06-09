“My favourite moment on a bike is standing at the summit”, says Tom Oehler, so he set out to conquer 15 of them in one day, and set a new e-bike world record

Peak perfection for Tom Oehler is standing on the summit of a magnificent mountain, with a huge descent at his feet. So he went hunting a new e-bike world record in Davos, Switzerland.

With his latest project, Tom Öhler focused on enjoyment rather than pure performance. Riding an e-mountain bike, he set a new world record certified by RID by reaching 15 mountain peaks in just one day. It wasn’t about speed, but about chasing the ultimate “summit moment” – the pure joy of nature and riding. After 14 hours, 102 kilometers, and 5,550 meters of climbing, he not only celebrated a personal achievement but also set an impressive world record.

“Haibike called me up last year and asked if I’d be interested in setting a world record.”

What might sound like a strange way to start a phone call to most people is nothing unusual for Tom Öhler. After all, the Haibike rider already holds the world record for the highest wall climb and the fastest 400m hurdles on a bike. So far, so good. But for Tom, a new record had to be something special – and something that truly suited him. Even though he’s a professional cyclist, chasing pure elevation, depth, or distance just isn’t his thing – he needed a better idea.

What is Enjoyment?

When we think about “pleasure cycling,” most of us probably imagine scenic river bike paths, picnic baskets on pannier racks, and sturdy e-bikes with low step-through frames. But when trial world champion and Haibike athlete Tom Öhler says he’s “more of a pleasure rider,” those who’ve seen him in his natural alpine habitat among ibex and marmots will definitely smile.

“Sure, I love riding technically demanding trails in exposed, alpine terrain. But my favourite moment on a bike is standing at the summit, admiring the mountains, and feeling the anticipation of the next trail. That, for me, is pure pleasure! And then I started wondering: How many summit moments could I experience in one day?”

That’s how the idea for the record was born: How many mountain peaks could Tom Öhler conquer in one day on his e-mountain bike? Pretty understandable. Still, what sounds like an epic day out required meticulous planning, precision riding skills, endurance, and, above all, a serious amount of focus. Because this wasn’t just about having fun – it was about setting a new world record.

No Game Without Rules

Every record needs clear rules and an official body to monitor the whole attempt. “At the start, the question was: what even counts as a summit?” explains Tom.

Your average biker might laugh at the question – surely everyone knows a summit is the top of a mountain, right? But on closer inspection, it’s a bit more complicated. “Prominence,” “dominance,” and “elevation” are technical terms used to distinguish true peaks from mere hills. If you want to dive deeper into Tom’s summit criteria, there’s a whole fascinating world of orography waiting for you.

Beyond that, the German Record Institute (RID) rules stated that all summits had to be conquered within 16 hours. The RID also required a minimum of 10 peaks. Since Tom was using an e-mountain bike, battery changes were allowed, but had to be pre-declared.

For Tom personally, it was also clear: “I want to pedal up as many trails as possible, and every single descent must be rideable. Otherwise, it’s just not fun or meaningful to me.” For context: what Tom considers “rideable” terrain on his e-MTB would require most of us to put on hiking boots and grab a via ferrata kit!

With the rules set, Tom just needed the perfect playground for his mission.

The Playground – Davos

Davos/Klosters in Switzerland was quickly chosen. As a bike ambassador for the region, Tom knows it inside out – and knew there was hardly a better place for a mission like this.

“You need a dense trail network and, importantly, laws that allow mountain biking on all trails.” In Davos, that’s exactly the case: In Graubünden, you can ride any trail that isn’t explicitly closed to bikes.

Still, straying from marked trails isn’t a great idea unless you’re very skilled, because they quickly become extremely exposed, technical, and steep. The official trail network itself is amazing, with berms and take-offs offering top-notch high alpine riding experiences.

“The huge, MTB-optimized trail network made it way easier to put the project together and made the whole thing even more fun,” Tom said.

The rugged mountain chains around Jakobshorn, Pischahorn, and Weissfluhgipfel provided plenty of peaks within relatively short distances – another key factor for the record. Tom planned his route on Komoot, designing three loops around Davos. With the plan in hand, it was time to get started.

The Record Day

“I hardly slept the night before because there was still so much to organise, and I was a bit nervous. I knew it was doable, but something can always go wrong,” Tom recalls. At 5:30 AM, it was finally time. “At the start of the first loop towards Jakobshorn, I was so stoked and immediately found my flow.” Nearly three hours and five peaks later, Tom returned to his base camp at Seehofseeli in Davos for a quick break before starting the next loop.

Now came the hardest part: the longest climb up towards Pischahorn. “Partway up, my knee started to hurt, but I somehow managed to keep going. Luckily, it didn’t bother me on the descents or when carrying the bike.” Because while Tom rode every descent, not every summit ascent was rideable. In fact, Tom ended up carrying his Hybe for about 400 vertical meters!

After 5 hours on the trails and 6 more peaks, he returned to base to recharge both his body and bike.

“During the break, I ate a bit and, after 9 hours on the bike, finally started feeling the fatigue. Combined with the knee pain, starting the third loop up to Weissfluh at 2,843 meters was definitely the hardest part,” Tom says. “But once I reached the top, flowing over the penultimate summit towards Chörbschhorn, I hit my superflow. That stretch was the coolest and most rewarding part of the whole day.”

Just before 6 PM, Tom reached the 15th and final peak, Chörbschhorn, where his wife and some friends were waiting to celebrate with him. “That was such a special moment. After so many hours riding alone, with only drones for company, it was amazing to share the last descent with others.”

After 14 hours, Tom rolled back to Seehofseeli one last time – exhausted but overjoyed, with 15 peaks and one of his best bike days ever under his belt – and a brand-new world record. At the finish line, RID record judge Laura Kuchenbecker was waiting. She directly certified the new world record at the bike and presented Tom with the official certificate. Her summary: “This world record was something new for us at RID too! From an exciting idea developed an ambitious record achievement.”

Tom’s conclusion about the record:

“It was an amazing day out there and seriously tough. After 14 hours in that kind of terrain, I was not just physically but mentally tired too – because you really can’t afford any mistakes! But when I look at the mountains around me and realise where I rode today, I’m just super happy and amazed at what’s possible with a bike. Despite the crazy distances, the e-bike kept me energised enough to shred every single meter of trail.”

And does he think the record could be broken? “I definitely recommend giving it a try – it’s guaranteed to be an epic day!” Tom grins.

The World Record

3 mountain chains

15 peaks

14 hours

102 kilometers

5,550 meters climbed

3 kilowatt-hours of energy consumed

Tour on Komoot

Who is Tom Öhler?

Born 1983

Trial World Champion

Switchback enthusiast

World record holder: “Highest wall climb on a bike” (2.89 m) “Fastest 400m hurdles on a bike” (44.62 s) “Most peaks in a single day with an e-MTB” (15 peaks)



Tom’s Haibike Hybe CF11 used for the record

Powerful: Bosch Performance Line CX motor

Agile: Mullet setup 29in/27.5in and new kinematic concept

No compromises: 170/160mm suspension travel

Innovative motor integration for quick and easy battery swaps

The Davos/Klosters Region – first class trails

Location: Graubünden, Switzerland

Best time to visit: Summer and early fall

Tour character: Alpine and high-alpine terrain above the tree line, usually very flowy, sometimes beautifully technical

Weapon of choice: Haibike Hybe or Lyke

Cable cars: Excellent infrastructure for bikers

Travel: Direct train access or by car

German Record Institute (RID) – what is it?

The RID is the German-speaking counterpart to the international record book from London.

It collects and verifies record achievements from the entire German-speaking world.

RID world records achieved in German-speaking countries are officially recognized.

Photos: Martin Bissig

Text: Martin Taendl